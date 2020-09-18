Grab your friends and tune in Sept. 25 to GBATS

The pandemic took a lot of things away from life as we knew it in 2020. But Bryan “Boss Man” Martin of 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo., was determined to find a way for the Guilty By Association Truck Show to go on – even if it meant approaching it in a whole new way.

“Try to imagine a GBATS with no diesel drag races,” Martin said. “How about no truck and tractor pull? No burnouts. No big-time, Saturday night concert where there’s 4,500 of us standing shoulder to shoulder under the street lights in downtown Joplin.”

Imagine they did.

First, the biennial in-person show was postponed to 2021. Second, they created a live streaming event to feed the need for some authentic GBATS fun.

You won’t miss out on some epic burnouts and getting to see some incredible trucks. It will just be from the comfort of your recliner or sleeper. The Guilty By Association Truck Show for 2020 is a four-hour live streaming event set for next Friday, Sept. 25. The event will be broadcast on the 4 State Trucks Facebook and YouTube pages.

“We really see this as an event like a Super Bowl party,” Martin said. “We want people to grab some friends, cook up some food and tune it. It’s going to be four hours of lots of fun stuff, giveaways, contests, and we will cap off with a $30,000 Pile of Parts giveaway cosponsored by OOIDA.”

The event will include truck walk-arounds, interviews, vendor spotlights and a walking tour of 4 State Trucks. Martin says there will also be interactive contests with “substantial prizes,” as well as a parts giveaway, and a super sale to benefit Special Olympics of Southwest Missouri.

“Leave it to Bryan Martin and the folks at 4 State Trucks to figure out a way to put together a fun event in the middle of a pandemic,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said. “We’re excited to be a part of the show again this year and are really looking forward to getting together in person again next year.” LL