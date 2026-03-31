GPS gaffe leads to arrest of commercial driver

GPS directions have been blamed for bridge strikes and for getting truck drivers lost. In a recent incident, however, GPS may have helped land a commercial driver in jail.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the Buffalo port of entry encountered a 55-year-old commercial driver who “inadvertently followed GPS” into Canada and was returned to the U.S. by the Canadian Border Services Agency.

The truck driver, a Missouri resident, declared two firearms – a .38 Special and a .22-caliber pistol.

The CBP said its officers performed additional checks of the driver and discovered that he was a convicted felon and sex offender, which meant he “unlawfully possessed two firearms.” The incident occurred on March 24.

“The safety and security of our ports and communities is a top priority,” Acting Port Director Sharon Swiatek said in a news release. “Our CBP officers continue to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to enforcing the law and preventing prior felons from possessing dangerous weapons.”

CBP officers arrested the commercial driver and turned him and the firearms over to the Buffalo Police Department to face a felony charge for criminal possession of a weapon.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not release the name of the commercial driver. Land Line’s attempts to confirm the name from the CBP and the Buffalo Police Department weren’t immediately successful.

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