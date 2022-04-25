Government data suggests Canadian protests had little effect on cross-border freight

April 25, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Cross-border truck freight remained mostly stagnant in February, with official government data suggesting the Canadian protest blockading the northern border had little to no effect on North American commerce.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, freight hauled by trucks across the borders increased slightly by 0.3% in February compared with the previous month. There was a modest 0.5% dip in Mexico truck freight. However, Canadian cross-border truck freight increased by 1.5%.

The increase in cross-border truck freight moving through the northern border comes despite protests from Canadian truckers in February.

On Jan. 29, thousands of demonstrators took part in a convoy that reached Ottawa.

Several media outlets reported that protesters impeded access to the busiest international crossing in North America. The Ambassador Bridge was closed to Canada-bound traffic on Feb. 8, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Canadian government. Trucks were told to cross at another bridge about 60 miles away.

Cross-border truck freight chart
Cross-border truck freight by value moving through the Detroit crossing compared with all Canadian crossings in the last 12 months.

However, the data suggests some disruption to truck traffic at the Detroit border. Cross-border truck freight at the Detroit crossing dropped by 15%, the only decrease among the top five U.S. ports. On the other hand, there was also an 18% decrease in rail freight at the Detroit border crossing.

Historically, truck freight crossing Detroit in February has remained mostly stagnant. Not counting pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, trucks crossing the Ambassador Bridge in February went either up or down by about 1% or less compared with the previous month. In 2015, truck traffic dropped by nearly 8%.

Overall, there was a net increase in Canadian imports and exports moved by trucks this year. In fact, February prevented a loss streak for cross-border truck freight in Canada. In December, Canadian truck freight dropped by 6%, followed by a 5% drop in January. LL

TBS

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

fuel tax holiday

Canada

Fuel tax holidays and IFTA: clearing up the confusion

Clearing up the confusion about fuel tax holidays and IFTA. Plus, details on the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers, or GOT Truckers Act.

By Scott Thompson | April 18

Pennsylvania Turnpike photo by Ben Schumin

News

Pennsylvania bills address toll collection concerns

Multiple bills in the Pennsylvania statehouse are touted to update and improve the method of collecting and reporting on Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls.

By Keith Goble | April 25

OOIDA logo

News

OOIDA vocal in its support of GOT Truckers Act

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is telling members of the media why the GOT Truckers Act should be made into law.

By Ryan Witkowski | April 25

Coca-Cola cap

News

Coca-Cola pledges $1 million for commercial driver training

Coca-Cola announced a $1 million donation to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation for commercial driver training.

By Land Line Staff | April 25