Goodyear seeks nominations for 2020-21 Highway Hero Award

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is seeking to spotlight a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others on highways across North America.

Goodyear is accepting nominations for its 2020-21 Highway Hero Award at GoodyearTruckTires.com, where you can tell your story of a driver who is deserving of the honor via the nomination form.

“We designed the annual Goodyear Highway Hero Award decades ago to honor the heroic efforts of professional truck drivers who act as first responders on the highway,” Gary Medalis, Goodyear’s director, product marketing, said in a Goodyear news release. “These drivers are at the center of the trucking industry and are seldom recognized for their important role in keeping the global supply chain moving. The Goodyear Highway Hero Award is our way of shedding light on the merits of this profession and rewarding those who go above and beyond in their duty.”

This will mark the 37th time Goodyear has presented this award, which had been on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be considered, nominees must meet the following criteria:

Must be a full-time truck driver.

Must reside in the United States or Canada.

The incident must have occurred in the U.S. or Canada.

The nominee must be on the job or on the way to or from work, and in his/her truck, at the time of the incident.

The nominee’s truck at the time of the incident must have 12 wheels or more.

The incident must have happened between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

The grand prize winner will be announced in early 2022 and receive a cash prize as well as a trip to Orlando for the Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting and transportation technology exhibition on March 7-10, 2022, according to the Goodyear news release. Additionally, two finalists will also receive a prize package.

Learn more about Goodyear’s Highway Hero Award here. LL