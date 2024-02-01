Goodyear releases new OTR tire

February 1, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company is adding to its off-the-road tire lineup with the announcement of the GP-3E tire.

Goodyear said the GP-3E line, offered in several sizing options, is a general-purpose tire featuring compounds engineered to support longer wear and advanced abrasion resistance.

“The GP-3E is a tough, all-purpose tire for job sites with challenging environments that need versatility and traction,” Loic Ravasio, general manager of Goodyear Global and Americas OTR, said in a statement. “This innovative lightweight design of the GP-3E tire helps drive efficiency and an optimized cost per hour for the job at hand.”

A news release announcing the tire line said the new tread design balances traction and treadwear for a variety of applications. Multiple-steel-belt construction improves resistance to cuts and penetration, while versatile design and sizing options accommodate conventional diesel engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Previous Goodyear announcements

Last year, the tire company unveiled the company’s first tire designed specifically for electric trucks.

The RangeMax RSDEV was announced at the Technology and Maintenance Council annual meeting. Goodyear described it as being equipped to handle the higher load capacities of electric vehicles.

“Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide fleets and original equipment manufacturers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles,” Tom Lippello, senior director of commercial marketing for Goodyear North America, said in a March 2023 news release.

Among the world’s largest tire companies, Goodyear employs approximately 74,000 and manufactures products in 57 facilities in 23 countries. LL

More Land Line business news.

Related News

electric trucks

News

Electric truck conversion will double operational costs, report reveals

A report by Ryder quantifies the exorbitant costs of converting diesel trucks to electric trucks, which consumers will pay for in a big way.

By Tyson Fisher | May 10

license plate readers

News

States pursue rules for license plate readers

Legislators in statehouses up and down the East Coast are considering, or have approved, rules that cover license plate readers.

By Keith Goble | May 10

OOIDA

News

OOIDA Foundation points out problems with EPA mandate

An analysis from the OOIDA Foundation raises concerns stemming from the EPA’s new Phase 3 greenhouse gas regulations on heavy trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | May 10

hydrogen fuel

News

Two more hydrogen fuel stations open in California

New hydrogen fuel stations for Class 8 trucks have been opened by the NorCal Zero project and Nikola Corporation under its HYLA brand.

By Land Line Staff | May 10