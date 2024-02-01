Goodyear releases new OTR tire

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company is adding to its off-the-road tire lineup with the announcement of the GP-3E tire.

Goodyear said the GP-3E line, offered in several sizing options, is a general-purpose tire featuring compounds engineered to support longer wear and advanced abrasion resistance.

“The GP-3E is a tough, all-purpose tire for job sites with challenging environments that need versatility and traction,” Loic Ravasio, general manager of Goodyear Global and Americas OTR, said in a statement. “This innovative lightweight design of the GP-3E tire helps drive efficiency and an optimized cost per hour for the job at hand.”

A news release announcing the tire line said the new tread design balances traction and treadwear for a variety of applications. Multiple-steel-belt construction improves resistance to cuts and penetration, while versatile design and sizing options accommodate conventional diesel engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Previous Goodyear announcements

Last year, the tire company unveiled the company’s first tire designed specifically for electric trucks.

The RangeMax RSDEV was announced at the Technology and Maintenance Council annual meeting. Goodyear described it as being equipped to handle the higher load capacities of electric vehicles.

“Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide fleets and original equipment manufacturers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles,” Tom Lippello, senior director of commercial marketing for Goodyear North America, said in a March 2023 news release.

Among the world’s largest tire companies, Goodyear employs approximately 74,000 and manufactures products in 57 facilities in 23 countries. LL

