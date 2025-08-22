Goodyear hands out annual honor

It’s not uncommon to hear stories of truck drivers going out of their way to assist others.

Goodyear annually highlights these acts of heroism with its Highway Hero award.

The award was established by Goodyear more than four decades ago to recognize commercial drivers who act courageously for the good of others on roadways in the U.S. and Canada.

This year’s panel of independent industry judges selected Adam Medley of Omro, Wis., a driver for J.B. Hunt, as the 41st Goodyear Highway Hero.

Medley was on a usual route on a county road in Green Lake, Wis., when he noticed something on the road in the distance. It was approximately 2 a.m., so he thought it could have been anything from wildlife to garbage.

As he drove closer, Medley realized what he’d seen actually was a person lying in the road.

“I knew something was wrong, but it was dark, so I wasn’t sure if someone lost a trash bag or something fell out of someone’s boat or anything like that,” Medley said. “Once I got close enough to see, I thought, ‘Deer don’t wear denim.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (@jbhunttransport)

Medley safely pulled over and was able to help the individual off the road. He also called local police, who took control of the situation upon arrival.

“In a moment where every second counted, Adam put the safety and well-being of others first,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer at J.B. Hunt. “His actions exemplified integrity and selflessness, and we are excited that Goodyear has recognized him with this year’s Highway Hero Award.”

Medley was nominated by J.B. Hunt and said he was completely surprised when he received the news he had won.

Goodyear presented him with a cash prize and an exclusive Goodyear blimp ride.

“Adam’s story continues to remind us that professional truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our roads,” said Joe Burke, vice president of Goodyear North America Commercial. “His quick and professional response to this unexpected situation demonstrates the integrity, dedication and compassion that define what’s the best of our industry.”

Read more about the Goodyear Highway Hero award or past winners online. LL