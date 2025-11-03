Going fully autonomous

Within the last week, autonomous truck companies have announced new routes, increased production and plans to expand in the near future.

In February, Waabi entered into a partnership with Volvo Autonomous Solutions to “jointly develop and deploy autonomous transportation solutions.”

This integrated Waabi’s virtual driver system into the Volvo VNL Autonomous truck.

Just under nine months later, Waabi announced that integration is complete and the focus has shifted to broad commercial deployment.

“The future of autonomous trucking hinges on three critical areas: autonomous technology that is safe, scalable, and can deliver on customer needs; hardware that is purpose-built for autonomous operations from the ground up and a commercial deployment model that solves problems in the supply chain without added friction,” Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO of Waabi, said.

In recent remarks at the TechCrunch Disrupt event, Urtasun expressed Waabi’s intentions to operate its autonomous trucks without a driver or human observer.

The Waabi Driver executing two left turns at busy intersections and merging onto the highway—demonstrating our system's ability to safely handle the full complexity of end-to-end freight routes from surface streets to highways. pic.twitter.com/Z0hqWwQ4fM — Waabi (@Waabi_ai) October 16, 2025

According to Waabi, its virtual driver system is trainable and automatically learns from data. It’s adaptable to multiple redundant truck platforms with plug-and-play hardware that is lightweight, low maintenance and aerodynamic for fuel savings.

Urtasun said Waabi has the capabilities to operate its driverless trucks on surface streets across Texas now and will expand nationwide in the next few years.

“Autonomy has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges in the transport industry, including safety, efficiency, and capacity,” Nils Jaeger, president of Volvo Autonomous Solutions, said. “By working together, we are laying the groundwork for a more resilient future for freight.”

Why the rush?

The deployment of autonomous driving systems is increasing by the day.

That’s a concern not just across the trucking industry, but for all road users.

OOIDA said it supports mandatory testing, safety and crash reporting requirements that would educate about the actual reliability and performance of autonomous technology.

“Any hurried and misguided introduction of AVs would not only have a negative impact on safety but would disrupt the trucking workforce by displacing drivers and adversely impacting the economy,” the Association recently wrote in a letter to the U.S. DOT. LL

