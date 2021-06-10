Get the latest on the next ‘Live From Exit 24’

The highway bill will be the focus of attention during the next “Live From Exit 14” program.

Call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on June 16, to be a part of the next "Live From Exit 24."

Host Mike Matousek will welcome OOIDA President Todd Spencer, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, and Collin Long, OOIDA director of government affairs, to the program to discuss the proposed highway bill.

Every other Wednesday, “Live From Exit 24” – OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show – brings listeners insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

During the June 2 “Live From Exit 24,” current legislative measures were discussed, including the highway bill, which must address truckers’ unmet needs, according to Spencer.

“The dilemma we have in trucking is money for roads and bridges hasn’t changed at the federal level since 1993,” Spencer said. “Trucks are there because there is a need for the cargo they bring. Reliable economic transportation is one of the key reasons America has developed the way it has. We all benefit from the transportation system. All of us should pay into it in some fashion.”

OOIDA Director of Government Affairs Colling Long said there is optimism with how the process has played out.

“It’s a good sign that negotiations are going past Memorial Day,” Long said. “This leads us to believe they are getting closer and closer to reaching a bipartisan agreement.”

Spencer added the highway bill has always been OOIDA’s greater interest.

“The message is there a need and it has not been met,” he said. “Truckers are absolutely essential. Our whole supply chain breaks down if people can’t deliver product. There has to be some reasonable accommodation. We don’t think rest areas are unreasonable accommodations. ”

As the process moves forward, OOIDA encourages contacting your representatives.

“Reach out to your lawmakers and start a dialogue,” Pugh said. “Use real world examples to explain the problems you have to deal with. You need to be calling Congress and the Senate. Just because they are in a certain party, doesn’t mean they will necessarily be against something. Let them know how it affects you.”

