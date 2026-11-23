Truckers who have tire chains when driving through Colorado are complying with the chain law requirement. But carrying chains is one thing. Installing them is another – and apparently, it’s a problem.

According to officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation, “very few” truckers know how to install tire chains or other traction devices. The state hopes a new program will help alleviate some of those issues.

In May 2025, Gov. Jared Polis signed SB25-069 into law. The bill created a state permit system to allow independent companies to provide roadside assistance at chain-up stations along the highways. Companies that apply for and are approved for permits would be able to sell tire chains or other approved traction devices, as well as install devices.

To participate in the program, companies must:

Complete the online permitting application

Submit proof of insurance and bond

Participate in required training and orientation

Pay the required permitting fees

Hold general liability insurance ($1,000,000 minimum) and workers’ compensation as required by Colorado law

Jori Ernst, a program manager at CDOT’s Office of Emergency Management, said that truckers not being knowledgeable in installing tire chains poses safety concerns for other drivers.

“Many times truckers will pull into our chain stations, plug them up – and then they either don’t have chains or they won’t know how to install them,” Ernst told the Aspen Times. “So they just sit there, which causes safety concerns with all the other truckers out there that are trying to do the right thing: Chain up and move on.”

In September 2024, Colorado’s Must Carry Law went into effect – requiring all commercial motor vehicles to carry approved traction devices from Sept. 1 through May 31 on portions of Interstate 70 west, state Highway 9 and stretches of five U.S. highways.

While recent enforcement efforts by the Colorado State Patrol showed that over 90% of vehicles were following the state’s new must-carry laws, Ernst said that drivers are still at a loss when it comes to installing those devices.

“The fact is, I would say very few actually know how,” Ernst said. “When we pull up on a truck that spun out on our highway, lots of times, these guys are getting out with shorts and flip flops on. They should not be out on the road. They’re not going to put chains on. They’re just going to sit there and wait.”

This past week, the Colorado Transportation Commission unanimously approved the new program, setting the wheels in motion for the state to implement the new law.

The next steps will be the commission finalizing the Chain Assist Standard Operating Procedures, which will establish rules such as how much companies can charge for traction devices and installation services. As for what that cap will be, it is still unknown, but Ernst said the goal is to make the program both cost-effective for companies while protecting truckers from potential price gouging during inclement weather.

Those rules will also ensure that permitted companies are only allowed to solicit within the chain assist zone. The procedures would also limit companies to only offering chain installation or removal, the sale of elastic chain retainers or the sale of tire chains or other approved traction devices at the site.

The state DOT said it could issue its first permits for the new program by early 2027. LL