Georgia Senate panel advances evolving heavy truck bill

A Georgia bill to allow certain 88,000-pound trucks on roadways throughout the state continues to advance at the statehouse. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has encouraged Georgia-based truckers to reach out to their state lawmakers about the legislation to permit heavy trucks.

Currently, trucks traversing Georgia roadways are limited to a maximum gross weight of 80,000 pounds. Exceptions are made for haulers moving products that include forestry, live poultry, cotton, feed, concrete and solid waste. Affected loads are allowed to carry goods up to 84,000 pounds.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted this week to advance a revised effort to permit heavier loads of certain commodities.

The bill, HB189, has undergone various revisions as it has made its way through the House and over to the Senate. Along the way, the bill has drawn criticism from state agencies, law enforcement and local governments.

The main problem many had with the introduced bill was it called for opening the door to heavier loads for all types of trucks and all commodities. Specifically, a 12.5% variance of the 80,000-pound weight limit would be authorized for all loads.

Despite attempts to appease critics, HB189 continues to draw concern from stakeholders.

OOIDA concern about heavier loads

OOIDA President Todd Spencer has said higher weight limits historically are not a “winner” for most in trucking.

“While popular with shippers adding heavier weights on state and county roads is bad public policy,” he said. “You end up with increased wear and tear on roads and bridges not adequately constructed for those loads.

“Any perceived economic benefit going to truckers is quickly eroded by competition, leaving truckers with higher costs for fuel and increased maintenance.”

In a recent OOIDA Call to Action sent to Georgia members, the Association pointed out the original bill language would add further pressure on state and municipal governments in Georgia to find funds to repair essential roadways when there already is not enough funding for current needs.

Officials speak out in opposition of HB189

Points of concern voiced by OOIDA were echoed by many of the more than 100 state and local officials who spoke at a February House Transportation Committee hearing.

Meg Pirkle, chief engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation, said passage of the original bill would result in the agency needing to post load restrictions on more than 1,400 bridges around the state. The figure is double the current number of posted bridges.

She added the designations would result in larger trucks being required to follow long detours to get to a bigger highway. As a result, she said the change would cost companies time.

In addition, GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry told lawmakers that state and local governments would need to spend billions of dollars more than they already do for road maintenance.

Advocates representing poultry, forestry and other industries say higher fuel costs, inflation and tight labor markets warrant the change. They add the change would help reduce emissions.

Reworked heavy trucks bill continues forward

The first revisions to the bill focused solely on agriculture and forestry hauls. Specifically, logging and farming commodities would be permitted a 10% variance – up to 88,000 pounds.

The amended bill eventually made its way to the House floor where it was approved on a 93-81 vote.

The first Senate stop for HB189 was the Senate Transportation Committee.

During a March 20 hearing to discuss the bill, Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, explained the bill needed additional revisions to advance from the committee.

“We are at a crossroads with our funding and with some of the other underlying issues that really serve as a backdrop to this entire conversation,” Dolezal said.

He added that state lawmakers need to have a serious conversation about infrastructure funding.

“Georgia currently ranks sixth to last in terms of infrastructure funding per road mile. If we’re going to move on truck weights, we need to be responsible and protect the assets of the state as it relates to road funding as well.”

One change made to the bill would limit affected truck loads to travel up to 75 miles from the farm or other processing facility where the load originated. A prior version of the bill permitted to travel up to 250 miles from the origination location.

Another change would exclude the 13 metro Atlanta counties from the higher limit.

Additionally, local law enforcement would be authorized to write tickets for overweight trucks. Currently, only the state Motor Carrier Compliance Division is authorized to issue overweight citations.

One more change would authorize the heavier weight limit through June 2024.

Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, explained that the bill buys the state one year to figure out how best to address the issue.

“It gives us time as a policy board to get together with our Department of Transportation and everyone in the industry, come together and try to solve a major problem that we’re facing in this country and that is the heavy trucks, but also the congestion on the highways in a growing state like ours with the fastest growing port in the nation,” Gooch said. “We have to upgrade our infrastructure, and it has to start with the people in this room.”

The committee voted 7-4 to advance the bill to the Senate Rules Committee.

Executive order for heavier trucks ends

Gov. Brian Kemp previously issued an executive order during the pandemic to allow trucks with a gross vehicle weight of up to 95,000 pounds to operate on state and local roads. He cited the need to keep supply chains moving.

Regular extensions of the order followed. The most recent extension ended March 11. LL

