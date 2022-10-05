Georgia issues temporary IRP, IFTA waiver

Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, Georgia has issued a waiver for motor carriers and individual truck drivers temporarily relieving the requirements associated with the state’s International Registration Plan and the International Fuel Tax Agreement trip and fuel permits.

A number of states as well as federal agencies issued similar orders granting temporary relief from regulatory requirements as a result of Hurricane Ian.

The waiver, issued by the Georgia Department of Revenue and its Motor Vehicle Division, is effective through 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.

To operate under this waiver, vehicles must be providing direct assistance with relief efforts relating to Hurricane Ian, according to the notice.

“This waiver shall not be construed to allow any vehicle to operate in the state of Georgia without valid vehicle registration and insurance as required by the base state,” the waiver says. “Additionally, carriers are required to maintain compliance with all driver, owner, vehicle and carrier compliance requirements that may fall outside this waiver or with any rule, statute or requirement.”

The waiver does not apply to any motor carrier or driver that is currently subject to state or federal out-of-service orders.

More information about the waiver can be found at dor.Georgia.gov/Motor-Vehicles.

Ian’s devastation

According to CNN, the death toll from Hurricane Ian is now over 100 as search and rescue missions continue.

On Wednesday morning, PowerOutage.us reported that more than 300,000 customers were still without power, approximately one week after Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit affected areas of Florida on Oct. 5, according to reports. LL

