Georgia governor ends fuel tax suspension

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday, Oct. 15, that the suspension of the state’s fuel taxes would expire at the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The governor also announced he is extending a state of emergency for certain counties following Hurricane Helene.

Since Oct. 3, truck drivers and motorists fueling in Georgia have been relieved from paying the state’s 32.3-cent gas tax or its 36.2-cent diesel tax.

The tax breaks were part of a state of emergency announced by the governor earlier this month.

Kemp said in his previous emergency declaration the fuel tax break was necessary “due to the potential negative impacts” of the storm.

“Tropical Storm Helene, later Hurricane Helene, has negatively impacted the supply chain of goods and services to impacted areas and the social and economic wellbeing of Georgia’s residents,” Kemp wrote in his Oct. 1 executive order.

The suspension of taxes did not apply to any local sales or use taxes (including prepaid local taxes).

Minus the fuel tax suspension, the latest state of emergency extension runs through Oct. 23. It applies to 66 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state hit hardest by the storm.

IFTA effect

The Georgia Department of Revenue exempted all motor carriers licensed with the International Fuel Tax Agreement and traveling in Georgia from motor fuel excise tax during the suspension period.

During the tax suspension, motor carriers have been able to purchase qualifying motor fuel tax-free and travel non-taxable miles in the state. IFTA returns are still required to be filed for the quarter that included the tax-suspension period.

As was the case during previous tax suspensions, the state asked truck drivers to “please ensure that all fuel purchases are reported on IFTA returns to accurately reflect your miles per gallon for the suspension period.” Reports are supposed to include both tax-free and tax-paid purchases.

All miles traveled in Georgia from Oct. 3 through Oct. 16 should be reported as non-IFTA miles. LL

