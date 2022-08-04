Georgia governor again extends fuel tax holiday

The state of Georgia’s fuel tax holiday has been extended for the third time in as many months.

Gov. Brian Kemp acted this week to lengthen the state’s fuel tax holiday through Sept. 12. The tax break for gas and diesel purchases had been set to run through Aug. 13.

Georgia normally collects a 29.1-cent gas tax and a 32.6-cent diesel tax.

Recent tax breaks

In March, state lawmakers approved a bill and the governor signed into law a suspension of state fuel taxes through May 31. He later acted to extend the price break through mid-July, and again through mid-August.

Kemp said earlier this year that the state is in a good position to provide a tax break because of a $3.7 billion budget surplus through fiscal year 2021.

I have extended the temporary suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax to alleviate the financial burden placed on Georgians due to the federal government’s gross mishandling of inflation. I have also renewed efforts to address supply chain challenges. ➡️ https://t.co/dfgtYixOUY pic.twitter.com/KHBmJrXTHn — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 3, 2022

Fourth round of relief

The Republican governor acted on Aug. 3 to sign two executive orders to “alleviate the financial burden placed on Georgians due to the federal government’s gross mishandling of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues.”

The governor is required to issue an executive order to make changes because the Legislature has adjourned for the year.

Kemp said that continued action to address the supply chain is needed “to ensure the restoration of Georgia’s social and economic welfare by responding to the ongoing effects of the current supply chain disruptions on the state.”

He adds that the state of Georgia’s fiscally conservative approach to budgeting allows them to extend the state motor fuel tax suspension.

“Because we suspended the motor fuel tax, the cost of a regular gallon of gas in Georgia has consistently been one of the lowest in the nation,” Kemp said in a news release. “Because of our innovative approach to trade and logistics, the Georgia Ports Authority has experienced yet another record-breaking year, in spite of the ongoing supply chain challenges.”

Georgia’s average gas price is about 45 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA. The diesel price is about 26 cents below the national average. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Georgia.

