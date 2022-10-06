Georgia fuel tax holiday extended

The state of Georgia’s fuel tax holiday will continue for at least another month.

Gov. Brian Kemp acted this week to extend the state’s tax holiday through Nov. 11. The tax break for gas and diesel purchases had been set to run through Oct. 12.

The state normally collects a 29.1-cent gas tax and a 32.6-cent diesel tax.

Sixth round of tax relief

The latest extension via executive order marks the sixth time the governor has acted to suspend fuel tax collections.

In March, state lawmakers approved a bill and Kemp signed into law a suspension of state fuel taxes through May 31.

The governor said at the time the state is in a good position to provide a tax break because of a $3.7 billion budget surplus through fiscal year 2021.

Kemp later acted to extend the price break through mid-July. He has since signed off on five monthly extensions.

Two executive orders

In addition to the executive order to suspend state fuel tax collection and to suspend collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel, a second executive order extends the supply chain state of emergency through Nov. 11.

The governor said high inflation and the after effects of Hurricane Ian warrant another extension.

“While Georgia was largely spared the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Florida and South Carolina endured both significant destruction and flooding,” Kemp said in a news release. “While my executive orders cannot undo the mess caused by Washington, I hope that they alleviate some of the additional strain on Georgians by the lingering impact of this major storm.”

The governor is required to issue an executive order to make changes because the Legislature has adjourned for the year.

Georgia fuel prices remain below national average

Kemp said the state of Georgia’s fiscally conservative approach to budgeting allows them to extend the state fuel tax suspension.

Georgia’s average diesel price is about 30 cents below the national average for a gallon of on-highway diesel fuel, according to AAA. The state’s average gas price is about 67 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas. LL

