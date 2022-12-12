Georgia fuel tax holiday extended into January

Truck drivers and motorists fueling in Georgia will get another month without being charged a state fuel tax.

Gov. Brian Kemp acted before the weekend to extend the state’s tax holiday through Jan. 10. The tax break for gas and diesel purchases had been set to run through Dec. 11.

The state normally collects a 29.1-cent gas tax and a 32.6-cent diesel tax.

Eighth round of relief

The latest extension via executive order marks the eighth time the governor has acted to suspend fuel tax collections.

In March, state lawmakers approved a bill and Kemp signed into law a suspension of state fuel taxes through May 31.

The governor said at the time the state is in a good position to provide a tax break because of a fiscally conservative approach to budgeting.

Kemp later acted to extend the price break through mid-July. He has since signed off on seven monthly extensions.

The governor’s office reports that Georgians have saved over $1 billion at the pump since the state fuel tax was suspended in March.

Executive orders

In addition to the executive order to suspend state fuel tax collection and to suspend collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel, a second executive order extends the supply chain state of emergency through Jan. 10.

The governor said high inflation and actions taken in Washington, D.C., continue to negatively influence fuel prices.

“With another holiday season of travel and shopping upon us, 40-year high inflation and economic hardships due to bad policies from Washington, D.C., are still impacting hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said in a news release.

The governor is required to issue an executive order to make changes because the Legislature is not in session.

Georgia fuel prices below national average

Kemp said the state of Georgia’s responsible budgeting allows them to extend the state fuel tax suspension.

Georgia’s average diesel price is about 16 cents below the national average for a gallon of on-highway diesel fuel, according to AAA. The state’s average gas price is about 39 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas.

Second tax refund

At a news conference announcing the extension of the fuel tax holiday, Kemp announced he also supports a second tax refund to provide inflation relief.

This spring, Georgia lawmakers approved tax rebates up to $250 for single filers and as much as $500 for married couples filing joint returns.

The governor said a second refund would be equal in size to this year’s refund.

“Once again, it will give over $1 billion back to Georgia taxpayers,” Kemp stated.

The tax refund is expected to be introduced during the regular session scheduled to convene on Jan. 9. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Georgia is available.