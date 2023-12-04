Georgia fuel tax holiday ends

Truck drivers and motorists fueling in Georgia are once again paying state fuel taxes.

Since Sept. 13, travelers have been relieved from paying the state’s 31.2-cent gas tax or its 35-cent diesel tax.

State of emergency ends

The tax break was the result of a state of emergency authorizing a fuel tax holiday signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The initial emergency order was set to expire on Oct. 12, but the governor extended it through Nov. 29.

Kemp said at the time, the emergency declaration is necessary due to ongoing high prices and uncertain economic conditions caused by failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C.

The suspension of taxes did not apply to any local sales or use taxes (including prepaid local taxes).

Due to Georgia law, the fuel tax suspension could not be extended because state lawmakers headed back to the capitol late last month for a special session. Specifically, the governor cannot issue a state of emergency when the state Legislature is in session.

The Legislature is in Atlanta to redraw district lines for several state Legislature and congressional seats.

After the Legislature’s expected adjournment later this week, Kemp could decide to bring back the fuel tax break.

IFTA effect

The Georgia Motor Fuel Unit has reported that all motor carriers licensed with the International Fuel Tax Agreement and traveling in Georgia were exempt from motor fuel excise tax during the suspension period.

During the tax holiday, motor carriers were able to purchase qualifying motor fuel tax-free and travel non-taxable miles in the state. IFTA returns still are required to be filed for the quarters that include the tax-free period.

A notice from the state asks truck drivers to “please ensure that all fuel purchases are reported on IFTA returns to accurately reflect your miles per gallon for the suspension period.” Reports are supposed to include both tax-free and tax-paid purchases.

All miles traveled in Georgia from Sept. 13 through Nov. 29 should be reported as non-IFTA miles.

Additional information from the state is available.

Recent fuel tax relief

The state of Georgia is no stranger to fuel tax holidays. Kemp suspended state fuel tax collections in March 2022 and extended the suspension seven times through mid-January 2023.

The governor said at the time that the state was in a good position to provide a fuel tax holiday due to a fiscally conservative approach to budgeting.

Kemp’s office reported that Georgians saved about $1.7 billion at the pump during that time period.

Georgia fuel prices remain below national average

Georgia’s average diesel price of $4.062 is about 13 cents below the national average for a gallon of on-highway diesel fuel, according to AAA. The state’s average gas price of $3.078 is about 16 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Georgia is available.

