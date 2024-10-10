Georgia extends fuel tax suspension

Truck drivers and motorists fueling in Georgia will continue to get some relief from state fuel tax collection.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week that he is extending the suspension of the state’s fuel taxes.

As a result, travelers will continue to be relieved from paying the state’s 32.3-cent gas tax or its 36.2-cent diesel tax.

The tax break is part of a state of emergency extended by the governor for a second time following Hurricane Helene. The state of emergency has been in place for at least part of the state since Sept. 24.

The latest state-of-emergency extension runs through Wednesday, Oct. 16. It applies to the 66 counties hit hardest by the storm. The fuel tax break will continue in all of the state’s 159 counties.

Kemp said in his previous emergency declaration the fuel tax break is necessary “due to the potential negative impacts” of the storm.

“Tropical Storm Helene, later Hurricane Helene, has negatively impacted the supply chain of goods and services to impacted areas and the social and economic wellbeing of Georgia’s residents,” Kemp wrote in his Oct. 1 executive order.

The suspension of taxes does not apply to any local sales or use taxes (including prepaid local taxes).

IFTA effect

The Georgia Department of Revenue has exempted all motor carriers licensed with the International Fuel Tax Agreement and traveling in Georgia from motor fuel excise tax during the suspension period.

During the tax suspension, motor carriers will be able to purchase qualifying motor fuel tax-free and travel non-taxable miles in the state. IFTA returns are still required to be filed for the quarter that includes the tax-suspension period.

As was the case during previous tax suspensions, the state asks truck drivers to “please ensure that all fuel purchases are reported on IFTA returns to accurately reflect your miles per gallon for the suspension period.” Reports are supposed to include both tax-free and tax-paid purchases.

All miles traveled in Georgia from Oct. 3-16 should be reported as non-IFTA miles.

Previous fuel tax suspensions

The state of Georgia is no stranger to fuel tax suspensions. Kemp suspended state fuel tax collections in March 2022 and extended the suspension seven times through mid-January 2023.

A second round of fuel tax breaks was in place from September 2023 to November 2023. LL

