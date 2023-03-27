Georgia emergency enacted after severe weather

Multiple tornadoes and severe storms have led Georgia officials to declare a state of emergency.

The order, issued March 26, suspends the rules and regulations limiting hours that operators of commercial vehicles may drive to ensure the uninterrupted supply of goods and services necessary, including petroleum products.

“Assistance from the state of Georgia is necessary to provide from the public’s safety and mitigate consequences of this severe weather system,” the emergency order said.

Flooding and additional severe weather remain a concern in the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain has impacted parts of the Southeast between early Sun morning through this morning and is still ongoing across parts of Georgia and Alabama, leading to areas of flash flooding. Maximum estimated rainfall totals are as high as 7-10″ so far, with a larger area over 3″. pic.twitter.com/ikJmKY1sM4 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 27, 2023

While the state of emergency is set to expire on April 3, the hours-of-service suspension is in effect for 30 days or until emergency conditions cease.

Commercial driver’s license requirements as well as financial requirement remain in effect, said the order.

No motor carrier operating under this emergency will require an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle. Any driver who needs rest must be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty before being required to return to service.

Price gouging related to the goods and services necessary to respond to this emergency, including diesel fuel, is prohibited by the Georgia emergency declaration.

The Red Cross has opened shelters to assist those who suffered property damage, while PowerOutage.us reported around 13,500 customers were without power as of Monday morning. LL

