Georgia city banning truck traffic

Truck traffic exceeds 3,500 daily on state Route 25 (Coastal Highway) in Georgia, according to the state’s Department of Transportation.

The city of Port Wentworth, Ga., announced on Monday, May 4, that it plans to divert the portion of that truck traffic passing through its downtown, beginning July 1.

In 2025, Port Wentworth requested jurisdiction over the downtown portion of state Route 25 between Grange Road and Bonnybridge Road.

That request was approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

City officials said this is a major step in converting this corridor from truck-dominated to pedestrian-focused.

“We recognize this shift will require coordination with our trucking and logistics partners, which is why we are taking a thoughtful, phased approach focused on communication and collaboration,” city manager Steve Davis said. “Our goal is to ensure a smooth transition while positioning Port Wentworth for long-term economic growth and a more vibrant downtown.”

Real-time traffic information is available on this Land Line resources page.

Through May 30, the city said it will focus on educating the public through flyers, text alerts, signage and community outreach to ensure drivers, especially truck drivers, are aware of the upcoming ban.

Speed limit changes will also occur in May and public meetings could be held to inform or answer questions, Port Wentworth officials said.

Starting June 1, warnings will be issued for truck traffic that fails to use designated alternate routes. The awareness education will continue and the city of Port Wentworth will coordinate with the Georgia Ports Authority, Jasper County, South Carolina, Garden City, Ga. and transportation partners to strengthen route awareness.

In addition to official notices and posted signage, truck drivers, logistics partners, business owners and residents can learn more about the downtown truck ban on the city’s website or official communication channels. LL

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