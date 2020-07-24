Garmin reports massive outage affecting its products

July 24, 2020

Greg Grisolano

|

Garmin – a major technology company with a line of truck products that includes navigation and electronic logging devices – is experiencing an outage that appears to be affecting not only the company’s products, but also its service centers and internal and external communications.

The Olathe, Kan.-based company announced the outage Thursday, July 23 in a message posted to its website and on its social media channels.

“We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin.com and Garmin Connect,” the message stated. “This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience.”

Garmin Connect is the company’s online fitness community.

In addition to its dēzl series of truck GPS systems, Garmin also offers a subscription-free ELD device.

The tech news website ZDNet first reported the outage on Wednesday and claims the issue may be connected to a possible ransomware attack. The site also mentions that the outage is impacting some of Garmin’s aviation products.

What if your ELD isn’t working?

If a driver’s ELD is not working for any reason, even a technical issue beyond the driver’s control, the driver is still responsible for maintaining a record of duty.

Last November, one of the nation’s largest ELD providers, Omnitracs, experienced a major outage, forcing all its users to temporarily revert to paper logs.

Tom Crowley with OOIDA’s Business Services Department, says that’s exactly what the regulations require.

“If a driver has any idea that it is malfunctioning and the malfunctioning light has come on, then they need to switch over to using paper logs,” Crowley said in an interview with Land Line Now. “All drivers are supposed to carry a supply of paper logs with them as part of the ELD requirements.”

Crowley says drivers must be able to recreate the previous seven days on their logs. He said beyond the eight-day grace period, the FMCSA requires carriers to file an extension request to allow the use of paper logs beyond the grace period. A driver must depend on their carrier filing the exemption request.

Greg Grisolano

Greg Grisolano joined Land Line in 2013. He was formerly a reporter for the Joplin Globe. He brings business writing and photography skills to Land Line, and has a passion for finding and telling stories about the people who make up the trucking industry.

Related News

ELD cybersecurity

Business

FBI bulletin says ELDs did ‘little to nothing’ to follow cybersecurity guidelines

A new bulletin by the FBI’s Cyber Division is warning truckers and motor carriers of the potential for serious security vulnerabilities in ELDs.

By Greg Grisolano | July 23

DAT Solutions

Business

Defying expectations, spot rates stay elevated

Although volume dropped off a bit last week, spot rates remained strong. Retail van freight volumes look robust, and imports seem to be picking up.

By Special to Land Line | July 22

Pilot Co. sign

Business

Pilot Co. will have a new CEO on Jan. 1

Longtime Pilot Co. CEO Jimmy Haslam will transition to a new role as chairman of the board in January when Shameek Konar becomes the new CEO.

By Greg Grisolano | July 21

Love’s Travel Stops

Business

Love’s Travel Stops will require all customers to wear masks starting July 29

Love’s Travel stops joins a growing list of retail businesses nationwide that are requiring customers to wear a mask or face covering when shopping inside.

By Land Line Staff | July 21