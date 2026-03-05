Funding, legislation remain key to truck parking solution

In February, $200 million in funding for truck parking was approved as part of a $1.2 trillion spending package.

Projects to add truck parking at rest areas and other facilities have since been announced, with construction already underway in some locations.

Trucking stakeholders applauded the much-needed federal funding, but continue to express that much more is needed to truly address the truck parking crisis.

On Wednesday, March 4, the National Coalition on Truck Parking held a public meeting to update the status of truck parking funding, planning and development.

“We’re committed to accelerating these projects across the country,” Sean McMaster, FHWA Administrator, said during the meeting. “We understand truck drivers are responsible for keeping our economy moving. Safety is our number one priority. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act is designed to improve the lives of truckers. FHWA will continue to facilitate truck parking workshops.”

Coalition members, including OOIDA, voiced their support for the Truck Parking Act, which would dedicate $755 million for truck parking.

“The $200 million is a great start, and we have an opportunity to build on that success,” Bryce Mongeon, director of legislative affairs for the Association, said. “We’re continuing to build support for the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. When truck parking has to compete with other priorities, it always loses out. We’ll continue to push for this funding.”

Plenty of data available

The American Transportation Research Industry has conducted extensive research on truck parking, with its latest study examining the expansion of capacity at public rest areas.

That study cited funding and community pushback as significant factors slowing truck parking expansion.

“We must view these challenges through the lens of the current freight market and the specific elements contributing,” Michael Rutherford, assistant secretary of FHWA’s office of multimodal freight infrastructure and policy, said. “Highway safety begins with well-rested drivers. Truck parking ultimately reflects how we value the workforce. Efficient movement depends on predictable trip planning.”

ATRI also found that 37 states have fewer than one public truck parking space for every four private-sector spots.

During his remarks at the coalition meeting, Dan Murray, senior vice president at ARTI, said ATRI’s research also found the truck parking issue extends into Canada.

A separate study by Ontario-Canada-based Altitude by Geotab focused specifically on ramp parking.

The study found 2.2 million parking events occur annually on U.S. highway ramps.

Additionally, the third version of the Jason’s Law survey began earlier this year.

The first survey results were published in 2015, and an update was published in 2019.

FHWA said it’s currently evaluating survey responses to the latest version of the study.

“We’re committed to improving the quality and availability of truck parking data,” Jesse Ellison, FMCSA Deputy Administrator, said. “We need to move past fragmented systems and make this information available in real time. Every parking space added is a direct investment in road safety. We’re committed to being partners and to listening to stakeholders.” LL

Read more Land Line news.