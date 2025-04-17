Funding and community pushback are slowing down truck parking expansion, study reveals

Government investment in truck parking has been lacking, but a new study reveals the scope of the problems state Departments of Transportation face when expanding parking capacity.

In its latest research, the American Transportation Research Institute looked into how states are providing truck parking and how they can expand current capacity. While some states have made progress in meeting demand, most are still lagging behind.

“The proliferation of truck parking spaces reduces the strain of the truck parking shortage; therefore, the expansion of publicly provided truck parking benefits drivers, the trucking industry and all road users by reducing unauthorized truck parking and emissions,” the study states.

About 40,000 of the more than 300,000 truck parking spaces across the country are located at public rest areas, with an average of nearly 600 public spaces per state. With the private sector controlling most parking, the accepted ratio of public-to-private parking is 1-to-4. Most states are not meeting that expectation.

According to ATRI’s study, 37 states have fewer than one public truck parking space for every private-sector spot. Some of the highest ratios include Louisiana (1-to-42), Oklahoma (1-to-28), Arkansas (1-to-20.5), Texas (1-to-19) and Colorado (1-to-15). Some states exceed expectations, including Vermont (1-to-1.5), Massachusetts (1-to-1.5), New Hampshire (1-to-2), Maine (1-to-2.5) and Alaska (1-to-3).

A truck parking state assessment dashboard can be found here.

Although funding and local resistance present problems over which state DOTs have no control, many states are not taking advantage of opportunities that are available to them.

Funding

High costs, low priorities and a lack of dedicated funding are major hurdles states must clear when it comes to truck parking funding.

The average cost for one truck parking space is more than $100,000. Although nearly two-thirds of states at least partially fund parking with federal dollars, only 40% have applied for U.S. DOT grants.

One issue is competition with other transportation projects. When applying for federal grants, state DOTs tend to fund high-priority projects. Unfortunately, truck parking does not typically make that list.

A solution to that problem is dedicated funding. The vast majority of states (84%) do not have dedicated funding for commercial vehicle parking. At the federal level, grants for which parking projects are eligible are open to a wide variety of transportation projects. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would dedicate $755 million only to projects that expand parking capacity.

Since 2022, $752 million in federal grants has been awarded to projects that address truck parking, creating more than 2,000 new spaces.

It is worth noting that not all of that money was exclusively for parking. For example, $275 million went to a project in Nevada to add lanes and widen shoulders on Interstate 80, but the project also will create 50 additional truck parking spaces. Another $12 million went to a truck parking information management system (TPIMS) in California, Oregon and Washington.

The efficacy of TPIMS is debatable. Half of the truck drivers surveyed have seen the TPIMS signs on highways that indicate how many truck parking spaces are available at rest areas down the road. But only a third said they use the signs to find parking. More than half of drivers said they have not seen a reduction in unauthorized parking since TPIMS was implemented.

In many cases, federal grants can be used to build new truck parking spaces, but states are on the hook for the maintenance and service costs thereafter. On average, the budget for maintenance of a single rest area is more than $200,000 a year, averaging nearly $9 million for total rest area maintenance costs per state. Federal law prohibits states from commercializing rest areas, disabling most revenue opportunities to fund maintenance.

Non-rest area truck parking and amenities

Not a lot of action has occurred to correct the imbalance of rest area truck parking compared with private-sector parking.

Only a quarter of states indicated they have engaged in land acquisitions for parking expansion over the past decade. The biggest issue states come across when acquiring land is funding, community pushback (NIMBYs) and difficulty finding suitable land.

A way around this is to utilize unused space the state already owns. About one in five public truck parking spaces are at locations outside of rest areas, including weigh stations, welcome centers and unstriped lots near highways.

Nearly a quarter of states are looking to public-private partnerships. In Minnesota, the state DOT is working with the private sector for a new welcome center. Colorado is exploring building truck parking spaces near department stores, which would maintain and manage the spaces. It’s a win-win scenario where truckers get a place to park and businesses receive more customers.

More than a dozen states do not have public truck parking outside of rest areas, creating an opportunity in those states.

Conversely, there are nearly as many weigh station parking spots in Georgia as rest areas. Many truck drivers are hesitant to park at weigh stations. In addition to a fear of being inspected, there is often no access to restrooms at weigh stations.

Most parking in Alaska and Wyoming is not at current rest areas. Rather, it’s at old welcome centers or rest areas, which do not provide amenities or safety features.

Speaking of amenities, ATRI identified eight core rest area amenities:

Restrooms Lighting Pet relief areas Trash receptacles Vending machines Dump stations Walking trails 24-hour security

More than 90% of rest areas nationwide include the first five amenities. Only eight states provide 24-hour security: Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia. Only about half of states have cameras at rest areas. This poses a significant problem, considering safe truck parking is a major concern among truck drivers.

Outside of the core amenities, some innovative amenities also may be useful to truck drivers. Workout stations, for example, are currently available at some Texas rest areas, and five states offer free Wi-Fi or other internet access. LL