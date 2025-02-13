Fuel, weather-related emergency orders issued

The most recent round of emergency declarations were enacted over fuel supply concerns and adverse winter weather.

Kansas, Missouri, New York and Virginia are the latest to issue emergencies granting regulatory relief for motor carriers and commercial vehicle operators.

A complete list of state emergencies can be found here, while real-time traffic conditions are available on this Land Line resources page.

Live now in Kansas City: Storm tracker @CharlesPeekWX reports on treacherous, snow-covered roads: pic.twitter.com/V6sdZwuHuJ — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 12, 2025

New York issued a waiver as statewide impacts are affecting delivery logistics of vital fuels to homes, businesses, power generation facilities, fueling stations and alternative/interruptible fuel customers, the declaration said.

Through March 1, hours-of-service regulations for the intrastate transportation of fuels are modified for fuel haulers throughout the state.

Similarly, in Kansas, drivers transporting fuel as well as commodities and/or assisting in power restoration are relieved from requirements under 49 CFR 395.3 and 395.5.

The Kansas order, effective through March 12, will also provide a 30-day waiver of Parts 390-399 for motor carriers and drivers operating to provide residential heating fuel in the affected area.

Fuel is also a concern in Missouri after the latest winter storm brought heavy snow, ice and extreme low temperatures to the region.

Maximum driving times for commercial motor vehicles transporting fuel such as propane, natural gas and heating oil are suspended through March 10.

No other petroleum products or fuel are covered by the Missouri exemption.

Virginia’s emergency order waives overweight, over-width, registration, license and hours-of-service requirements until March 9.

The waiver applies to trucks hauling water, food, heating oil, motor fuels or propane, agricultural products and supplies, forest products, waste or utilities – regardless of origin – as long as operations are in support of disaster response.

All over-width loads up to a maximum of 12 feet and over-height loads up to a maximum of 14 feet must follow the state’s hauling permit and safety guidelines, the Virginia order said.

An FMCSA regional emergency regarding the spread of bird flu also remains in effect, as does a California wildfires emergency. LL

Read more Land Line news here.