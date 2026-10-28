Fuel, trucking costs could continue to rise

Reports indicate that the freight market technically remains in an upcycle.

It’s just kind of hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel right now.

The highest fuel prices on record, tariffs and higher interest rates, along with ongoing global conflict, continue to dampen any potential optimism.

In its October freight market update, the OOIDA Foundation underlined those factors as well as weakening manufacturing and inflation, among others, as causes for concern.

“The Iran conflict and refinery issues combine to keep fuel prices as well as maintenance costs elevated,” the Foundation said. “Capacity has been near 2013 levels, but there are signs that carriers are adding both drivers and trucks. Rates are currently moving with seasonality, perhaps aided by end-of-quarter loadings.”

For the week ending Oct. 23, U.S. refinery capacity was down 123,000 barrels per day from the previous week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly petroleum update release on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The EIA report also indicated a decrease in distillate fuel production, distillate inventories, commercial crude oil inventories and total commercial petroleum inventories.

💻 https://t.co/ca3E8ZLEfO ⛽ Our Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update posts new prices every Tuesday afternoon. https://t.co/V41xzqghh2 — EIA (@EIAgov) October 27, 2026

A marginal gain in the Total Spot Market Cycle Indicator is likely the result of a recent bump in dry van, reefer and specialized rates tied to quarter-end loading, a temporary push to move freight before companies close their books, the Foundation said.

Pockets of demand are booming, but a broader manufacturing outlook remains uncertain.

Rates are expected to remain relatively strong through the end of 2026, but rising capacity, high operating costs and the risk of additional interest rate increases could slow any freight market recovery by the second quarter of 2027.

“While likely modest, freight growth should continue,” the Cass Shipment Index said. “Risks remain elevated, particularly with oil prices, inflation and interest rates.”

Overall interest in starting a transportation business appears to be cooling.

C.H. Robinson expects intermodal adoption to expand nationwide as the trucking industry faces structural challenges.

While policymakers are attempting to provide relief from high diesel prices, many of the underlying issues driving those prices remain, the Foundation said. LL