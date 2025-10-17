Fuel theft alert

Cameras are everywhere these days, but that’s not always a bad thing.

Especially in this case, where authorities are asking the public for information.

Neither the cover of night nor the hood of a jacket did much to hide the identity of an alleged fuel thief.

This individual was apparently not bothered by any potential recording devices. Not to mention, the bright red Freightliner at the fuel pump is kind of hard to miss, as is the JMI Transport LLC company sticker caught by those cameras.

On its Pennsylvania State Police Tips Facebook page, Troop L said it is investigating fuel thefts at Rutter’s locations in Schuylkill and Berks counties.

The latest diesel prices are available on this Land Line resources page.

The alleged fuel thief is accused of stealing $400 worth of diesel from the Rutter’s in Schuylkill County, filling the truck and leaving the store without paying.

No specific dollar amount was provided by state police regarding the alleged theft at the fuel station in Berks County, but the same truck and same suspect were identified, authorities said.

“There may be other Rutter’s gas stations at other locations affected as well,” the social media post said.

State police said the Freightliner used in the alleged diesel theft has Pennsylvania registration AH46464 and is registered to Benjamin Polanco-Morillo of York, Pa.

“The suspected red truck has faded red paint on top of the cab,” law enforcement said. “It is likely they operate out of York, Pa., and conduct business in the areas that Rutter’s gas stations are. The registered owner may or may not be involved. It is his truck and business, but the identity of the pictured suspect is unknown.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600 or online. LL

