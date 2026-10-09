Fuel taxes are getting cut. But will truckers see the savings?

A fuel tax break sounds simple: Pay less at the pump and keep more money in your pocket.

For truckers, it is not that simple.

States are rolling out tax holidays as fuel prices stay high. But the savings can disappear when the wheels cross a state line.

One state may cut the diesel tax. Another may only cut gas. Some breaks last weeks, while others could run for months.

For truckers burning hundreds of gallons, those details can mean real money. The question is not just which states are cutting fuel taxes. It is which breaks actually help the people filling diesel tanks.

Georgia has a diesel and gas tax holiday through Nov. 5.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun recently extended a gas tax holiday for another 30 days. The break now runs into early November.

There is a catch for truckers. Indiana’s tax break does not cover diesel. Truckers still pay the full tax at the pump.

That means an Indiana fuel tax holiday can look good on paper while doing mothering for a trucker filling a diesel tank.

Ohio is taking a different approach. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill to give truckers and motorists some relief.

North Carolina

The growing list of fuel tax breaks shows how states are trying to ease the pain at the pump without giving up the money needed to keep roads moving. North Carolina is taking its own shot at that balancing act.

Lawmakers held a one-day special session Wednesday to address high fuel prices.

AAA reports North Carolina diesel averages $5.99 per gallon. That is 29 cents below the national average.

Regular gas averages $4.11 per gallon. That is 25 cents below the national average.

House and Senate lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a bill to pause the state’s 41-cent-per-gallon tax on gas and diesel.

HB3 also includes relief for agriculture. It waives penalties for farmers and loggers who use red-dyed diesel in highway vehicles through the end of the year.

The bill is now on Gov. Josh Stein’s desk for his expected signature.

The tax break would run through Nov. 30.

The move would cost the state an estimated $360 million.

That money normally helps support transportation. The state is betting its reserves can cover the gap while truckers and other drivers get a break at the pump.

The tax break does not end IFTA duties

For truckers, there is another piece of the puzzle.

The International Fuel Tax Association says truckers must keep tracking miles driven and fuel purchased in states with fuel tax holidays.

Those numbers still go on quarterly IFTA returns.

A tax holiday does not erase the filing requirement.

In other words, the tax rate may change, but the paperwork does not disappear. Truckers still need accurate mileage and fuel records when they file their quarterly returns.

Official adjusted rates will appear in IFTA’s quarterly tax rate updates.

Who could be next?

The list of states considering fuel tax relief is growing.

Lawmakers in Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania are weighing their own proposals.

But the details matter. One state may use reserves, borrow money or find another source to replace the lost revenue.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is moving closer to a short-term break at the fuel pump.

Gov. Maura Healey filed legislation to suspend the state fuel tax for two months.

The tax is 24 cents per gallon on both gas and diesel.

For truckers buying hundreds of gallons, those pennies can add up fast.

Healey’s office estimates the break would cost the state about $120 million in lost revenue.

The state plans to cover the gap with surplus money from its so-called millionaires tax.

But truckers should not count on the savings yet. The Legislature still has to approve the tax holiday.

Michigan

Michigan lawmakers are weighing a fuel tax holiday.

Several plans would suspend the state’s 52.4-cent-per-gallon fuel tax.

Diesel averages $6.53 per gallon. That is 25 cents above the national average.

Gas averages $4.39 per gallon, or 3 cents above the national average.

For truckers, a lower fuel tax could mean real savings. But the break could leave a $600 million hole in road funding.

That puts Michigan lawmakers in a familiar bind: give drivers a break today or protect money already counted on for roads tomorrow.

Critics want the state to use its Rainy Day Fund.

Supporters say truckers and other drivers need relief as Ohio and Indiana cut fuel costs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opposes a state fuel tax holiday. She favors suspending federal fuel taxes instead.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania truckers already face some of the highest fuel taxes in the country.

Several lawmakers have introduced bills that would cut gas and diesel tax rates.

Pennsylvania’s gas tax is 57.6 cents per gallon. The diesel rate is 74.1 cents, the highest in the nation.

One bill would lower the rates to match the average rates in neighboring states.

The average diesel tax among Pennsylvania’s neighboring states is about 37.8 cents.

For a trucker crossing the state line, that difference is hard to ignore. Pennsylvania’s diesel tax is nearly twice the average rate in neighboring states.

“This excessive fuel tax burden harms working families, commuters, farmers, small businesses and the trucking industry,” Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Connellsville, said.

Warner also said high taxes can push drivers and commercial operators to buy fuel across state lines. That could mean less business for Pennsylvania truck stops, gas stations and nearby businesses.

Two more bills would suspend gas and diesel taxes for 60 days.

The state would borrow money to replace the lost revenue.

Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, said a tax holiday could help businesses that burn through large amounts of diesel. That includes trucking, agriculture, manufacturing and construction.

“This ensures we can provide relief at the pump without disrupting funding for State Police or critical road and bridge projects,” Boscola said.

Another bill would go even further.

It would create a six-month tax holiday for both gas and diesel.

Money would come from the state’s Rainy Day Fund to replace the lost fuel tax revenue.

For truckers, the question is not simply whether a state cuts its fuel tax. It is whether the break actually reaches diesel, how long it lasts and what happens to the money normally used for roads.

As more states look for ways to lower the cost at the pump, those details could matter just as much as the size of the tax cut. LL

Keep up with fuel prices here.