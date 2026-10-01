Fuel taxes are getting a break. Truckers still have questions

The pump is taking a bigger bite out of every mile for truckers and others.

States are starting to push back as fuel prices keep climbing.

Ohio lawmakers just voted to give truckers and motorists some of that money back. But a fuel tax holiday is about more than the price at the pump.

Michigan lawmakers are weighing a similar break, giving truckers another state to watch.

Ohio fuel tax holiday

Ohio lawmakers moved quickly this week to take some heat off truckers and others facing high fuel costs.

AAA reports Ohio’s average diesel price has reached $6.66 per gallon. That is 27 cents higher than the national average.

Regular gas is averaging $4.20 per gallon. That is 21 cents below the national average.

After two days of negotiations, House and Senate lawmakers agreed to put Ohio’s fuel taxes on hold for 90 days.

The Senate approved the measure Wednesday by a 26-5 vote. The House followed suit shortly thereafter, passing it 78-6.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill on Thursday.

For drivers, the break is significant.

Ohio’s 38.5-cent-per-gallon gas tax and 47-cent diesel tax would disappear through the end of the year.

The holiday would also suspend the fuel use tax.

That tax affects truckers based on the miles they travel in each state.

Lawmakers push back on pump pain

Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, said lawmakers are responding to the pressure truckers and others are feeling at the pump.

“The pain that people are feeling at the pump and in the pocketbook is real, and it’s not letting up,” said White. “There’s a lot we can’t control at the state level, but what we can do is suspend the gas tax of 38.5 cents a gallon and the diesel tax of 47 cents a gallon with an emergency clause to bring relief immediately.”

White said the savings could add up quickly for Ohio drivers, truckers and farmers, schools and businesses.

Critics questioned the timing of the move.

Rep. Dani Isaacsohn, D-Cincinnati, pointed to the fact that lawmakers were declaring an emergency at the end of September.

“It’s an emergency on Sept. 30 – that’s the date today – less than five weeks before Nov. 3,” Rep. Dani Isaacsohn, D-Cincinnati, said. “Now it’s an emergency.”

The 90-day holiday is expected to cost Ohio roughly $725 million.

HB519 will use money from the state’s General Revenue Fund to replace the fuel-tax revenue that disappears during the break.

Lawmakers removed a provision that would have required fuel stations to provide itemized receipts showing state and federal tax rates.

For truckers, there is another important detail.

The International Fuel Tax Association says carriers should keep tracking and reporting miles driven and fuel purchased in Ohio on quarterly returns.

The tax holiday does not eliminate the IFTA filing requirement.

The official adjusted rates will be included in IFTA’s quarterly tax rate updates.

PASSED: Savings You Can See House Republicans voted YES on real solutions to deliver immediate relief—$725 million in savings—to Ohioans across the state impacted by rising fuel costs. This effort is a part of a broader effort to lower the costs of everyday life for Ohioans. pic.twitter.com/rob3HBfvvr — Ohio House GOP (@OHRGOPCaucus) September 30, 2026

Could Michigan be next?

Michigan lawmakers are scheduled to consider their own fuel tax holiday.

The Senate could begin debating the proposal as soon as Thursday. It would suspend Michigan’s 52.4-cent-per-gallon fuel tax for days.

Michigan’s average diesel price is $6.68 per gallon. That is 29 cents above the national average.

Regular gas is averaging $4.53 per gallon. That is 12 cents above the national average.

But Michigan’s proposal faces a tough road.

Unlike Ohio, Michigan’s Legislature is split between the two parties. Democrats control the Senate. Republicans control the House.

Critics warn that suspending the fuel tax could leave an estimated $600 million hole in funding for road repairs.

They argue the state should tap its Rainy Day Fund to replace the lost revenue.

Supporters say truckers and others need relief, especially as neighboring states such as Ohio and Indiana have already moved to cut fuel costs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has opposed a state fuel tax holiday.

Instead, she has called for suspending the federal fuel tax of 18 cents per gallon. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.