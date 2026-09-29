As diesel prices soar, how much relief is on the horizon?

Historic diesel prices have truckers screaming for relief. The rapid price at the pump can change the math on every load. Lawmakers and regulators at the state and federal level are scrambling for ways to soothe the sting of $6.39 per gallon diesel prices nationally.

Some states are cutting fuel taxes, extending tax breaks and waiving restrictions on the type of diesel you can use.

For truckers, the savings from some of those relief measures can add up fast – but so can the paperwork, and potential catch-up on fees to be paid.

First up, fuel tax relief

Starting with Georgia, the state is giving drivers another break at the pump.

The state normally collects 33.3 cents per gallon on gas and 37.3 cents on diesel. That changed in March. Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill temporarily stopping those taxes.

Kemp later signed three extensions. The latest one ended on June 2.

Now fuel prices are climbing again. Kemp signed a new executive order Monday to bring the fuel tax break back.

Georgia law requires the governor to use executive orders when lawmakers are out of session.

“It is necessary to take proactive measures to insulate Georgia’s citizens from these petroleum supply disruptions,” Kemp said. “So that families and small businesses can budget appropriately and better ensure their long-term financial stability.”

The break comes as AAA reports Georgia’s average diesel price is $6.23 per gallon. That is 20 cents below the national average.

The state tax breaks do not include local sales or use taxes.

Georgia expects the 30-day tax holiday to cost about $200 million.

Georgia gives truckers an IFTA break, too

Georgia’s tax holiday also reaches truckers through the International Fuel Tax Agreement.

State officials say motor carriers subject to the IFTA between states do not have to pay for miles run in Georgia during the fuel tax holiday.

That means qualifying fuel purchased in Georgia does not count toward the IFTA quarterly fund. Truckers must still report miles driven in Georgia, even without paying the state fuel tax on those miles.

That is not necessarily the case in surrounding states. So, if you’re loading up on tax-free Georgia diesel and running in Alabama a lot and Alabama hasn’t waived its IFTA requirements, you’re still on the hook to pay those Alabama IFTA miles, with less in the bank.

Even if you just run in Georgia, the break does not mean truckers can forget about IFTA paperwork. IFTA reports must still be filed. Truckers also must keep records showing both taxed and tax-free fuel purchases. Miles driven in Georgia from Sept. 29 through Oct. 29 must be reported as non-IFTA miles. (See below for more details on how all that works.)

Over the last few years, we’ve partnered with the General Assembly to provide billions of dollars of relief for hardworking Georgians. Today, I’m again suspending the state gas tax to help families and small businesses at the pump.https://t.co/hGKopbG7TX pic.twitter.com/GpjgtZKXyz — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 28, 2026

Ohio

Ohio is eyeing a pause in fuel taxes.

State lawmakers have introduced two bills that would suspend fuel taxes for 90 days. The proposed break would wipe out Ohio’s 47-cent tax on diesel and 35-cent tax on gas.

It would also eliminate the fuel use tax during the holiday. That tax hits truckers based on the miles they travel in each state.

The fuel use tax is a secondary tax applied to trucks over 26,000 pounds.

The proposed 90-day break is expected to cost Ohio about $726 million. SB475 and HB1019 would use money from the state’s General Revenue Fund to replace the lost fuel-tax revenue.

Gas stations and truck stops would also receive reimbursement for the new receipts required during the tax break.

Both bills are scheduled for committee consideration Tuesday and Wednesday. House and Senate floor votes could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Because the bills are emergency legislation, they need a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

If lawmakers approve the plan, it would head to Gov. Mike DeWine – where the fight could get tougher.

DeWine rejected a three-month fuel tax holiday earlier this year. He said the money is needed to pay for Ohio’s roads and bridges.

Massachusetts

The push for a fuel tax break in Massachusetts has taken a step forward.

Gov. Maura Healey filed legislation that would suspend the state fuel tax for two months.

The tax is 24 cents per gallon on both gas and diesel.

Healey’s office estimates the two-month suspension would cost about $120 million. The state would use surplus revenue from its so-called millionaires tax to cover the lost revenue.

The Legislature still has to approve the tax holiday.

Some states already cut fuel taxes

Several states moved earlier this year to take some pressure off drivers at the pump.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear cut gas and diesel taxes by 10 cents per gallon through June 30. He also canceled a planned July 1 fuel tax increase.

Illinois delayed a planned July 1 fuel tax increase. The 1.3-cent increase on gas and diesel will now take effect Jan. 1.

Remember those pesky IFTA miles. The same thing applies to non-taxed diesel purchased in Kentucky and Illinois as it does in Georgia. (See below for more details on how all that works.)

Red-dye and other relief measures

Here’s a throwback tactic for easing the cost and/or supply disruptions in diesel. Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio and Texas recently declared fuel emergencies. Those emergency orders temporarily waive specific rules and allow wider use of restricted fuel in some situations.

In Louisiana and Texas, the orders remove restrictions on who can buy red-dyed diesel, which is normally limited to off-road uses such as farming, construction and industrial work because it is sold without the same fuel taxes.

Louisiana’s emergency order specifically gives Class 2 and Class 5 vehicles an exemption through Oct. 22.

“We’re not going to sit on the sidelines while Louisiana farmers are paying record prices to harvest the crops that feed our families and support our economy,” Gov. Jeff Landry said.

Texas is also waiving size and weight requirements for vehicles hauling fuel, agricultural products or timber through Oct. 28.

Nebraska’s relief is aimed at agricultural operations.

The emergency order includes hours of service, size and permit relief. It also provides a tax refund for ag haulers who buy red-dyed diesel.

Ohio’s hours-of-service waiver covers the intrastate transportation of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Drivers need to keep a written or electronic copy of the emergency declaration to qualify for the relief. The waiver remains in effect while the driver returns empty to the motor carrier’s terminal or the driver’s normal work reporting location.

The tax break may end at the pump. The paperwork does not.

As relief measures spread, until changes to the IFTA fuel tax agreement happens, truckers will eventually pay some of the price. With a program-wide waiver, IFTA rules still matter.

Truckers must file quarterly reports showing total miles driven and total gallons purchased. That requirement does not disappear just because some of the fuel was tax-free.

There is also talk of federal action that could allow wider use of red-dyed diesel.

For now, that remains just a discussion.

Is red-dye safe to use in modern trucks?

There is no chemical difference between red-dyed diesel fuel and regular diesel, including both fuels’ low-sulfur content, except, of course, for price, because red dye is exempt from road taxes. The current federal tax on diesel fuel is 24.4 cents per gallon, and state taxes add that much or more. Red dye is not taxed because it’s used off-road, in construction machines, farm tractors, generator sets and the like.

Red dye will burn fine in truck engines, and if it’s not old high-sulfur stuff discovered in some farmer’s storage tank, it will not harm exhaust aftertreatment equipment. Fuel economy should also be the same. But sneaking in some red dye fuel is illegal and carries stiff fines if authorities find it in a truck’s tanks. LL

State Legislative Editor Keith Goble, Staff Writer SJ Munoz and Contributing Editor Tom Berg contributed to this report.

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