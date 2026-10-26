Fuel tax breaks promise savings. But do truckers really win?

Pay less at the pump and keep more money in your pocket. That’s the promise of a fuel tax break.

For truckers, the savings depend on what each state cuts.

A trucker buying 100 gallons of diesel could save $50 if a state suspends a 50-cent-per-gallon tax. But if the state cuts only the gas tax, truckers are left paying full price for diesel.

Georgia has suspended gas and diesel taxes through Nov. 30. Indiana has extended a gas tax holiday into early November, but diesel still faces the full tax.

That’s the catch: A tax break can make headlines without saving truckers a dime on diesel.

Ohio is taking a different approach. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill to give truckers and motorists some relief.

For truckers, the bottom line is simple: Check which fuel qualifies, how much the tax drops and when the break ends. Those details determine whether drivers keep more money in their pockets.

More fuel relief is being announced. How much will reach your operation? New measures target soaring costs, but truckers still need to look beyond the price at the pump. 🔗 https://t.co/YnQUXpN9jt https://t.co/3fx5s0NDXb — Land Line Magazine (@Land_Line_Mag) October 22, 2026

North Carolina suspends fuel taxes

States are trying to ease the pain at the pump without draining money needed to maintain roads. North Carolina is taking that gamble, too.

Gov. Josh Stein signed a bill to lower fuel costs. HB3 passed during a one-day special session.

The new law pauses the state’s 41-cent-per-gallon tax on gas and diesel through Nov. 30.

It also offers relief for farmers and loggers. The law waives penalties through the end of the year for using red-dyed diesel in highway vehicles.

“I am signing this bill to keep more money in people’s wallets, but this temporary relief is just one step,” Stein said.

The tax break is expected to cost the state $362 million. That money normally helps pay for transportation needs.

The state is betting its reserves can cover the gap while truckers and others get a break at the pump.

Today I signed House Bill 3 to bring down costs for families, but our work cannot end here. I remain committed to continuing to work across the aisle to make everyday living more affordable for every North Carolinian, not just during election season. https://t.co/EMWD33Mmtn — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) October 9, 2026

Fuel tax breaks don’t erase IFTA paperwork

For truckers, there’s another catch: The paperwork stays.

The International Fuel Tax Association says truckers must keep tracking miles driven and fuel bought in states with tax holidays.

Those numbers still go on quarterly IFTA returns. A temporary tax cut does not cancel the filing rules.

In short, the tax rate may change, but the recordkeeping does not. Truckers still need accurate mileage and fuel records for their quarterly reports.

Official adjusted rates will appear in IFTA’s quarterly tax rate updates.

More states weigh fuel tax relief

The list of states considering fuel tax breaks is growing. Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania are weighing their own plans.

But every state faces the same challenge: How do you cut fuel costs without leaving a hole in the budget?

Some lawmakers want to use reserve funds. Others may borrow money or find another source to replace the lost tax revenue.

The funding plan matters. So does whether the tax break covers diesel, how long it lasts and how much truckers actually save.

Massachusetts fuel tax break stalls

Massachusetts truckers hoping for relief at the pump will have to wait. Lawmakers rejected a plan to suspend the state fuel tax for two months.

Gov. Maura Healey filed legislation to pause the 24-cent-per-gallon tax on gas and diesel. Her office says the move could cost the state about $120 million in lost revenue.

Healey wanted to cover the cost with extra money from the state’s so-called millionaires tax.

But the House Ways and Means Committee removed the tax break from a $2.3 billion supplemental budget. The panel called the proposal a “no-go.”

Healey said she was disappointed. She argued the state has enough money to give drivers a break and vowed to keep pushing for fuel tax relief.

For truckers, the decision means no immediate diesel savings. A short tax break could help lower operating costs, but that relief is now on hold.

Pennsylvania truckers face some of the nation’s highest fuel taxes

Pennsylvania truckers pay some of the highest fuel taxes in the country. Lawmakers are pushing several plans to bring those costs down.

The state taxes gas at 57.6 cents per gallon and diesel at 74.1 cents. Pennsylvania has the highest diesel tax in the nation.

One bill targets high fuel taxes

HB2841 would lower gas and diesel taxes to match the average rates in nearby states.

Those states average about 37.8 cents per gallon in diesel tax. Pennsylvania’s rate is nearly twice as high.

“This excessive fuel tax burden harms working families, commuters, farmers, small businesses and the trucking industry,” said Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Connellsville.

Warner warned that high taxes could push truckers to buy fuel across state lines. That could take business away from Pennsylvania truck stops and gas stations.

Other bills would pause fuel taxes

Two other proposals would suspend gas and diesel taxes for 60 days. The state would borrow money to replace the lost revenue.

Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, said the break could help trucking, farming, manufacturing and construction.

Another bill would suspend both taxes for six months. The state would use its Rainy Day Fund to replace the lost fuel tax money.

For truckers, the key questions are how much they would save, how long the break would last and whether road funding would take a hit.

Michigan weighs a fuel tax holiday

Michigan lawmakers are considering a fuel tax break that could put money back in truckers’ pockets.

Several plans would suspend the state’s 52.4-cent-per-gallon fuel tax. Diesel averages $6.46 per gallon. That is 15 cents above the national average.

Gas averages $4.76.

For a trucker buying 100 gallons, the tax suspension could mean up to $52.40 in savings per fill-up.

But there’s a trade-off. The break could leave a $600 million hole in road funding.

That raises a hard question for truckers: Will cheaper fuel today mean less money to fix the roads they drive tomorrow?

Some have suggested using the state’s Rainy Day Fund to replace the lost tax revenue.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opposes a state tax holiday. She favors suspending federal fuel taxes instead.

For truckers, lower fuel costs could help protect tight operating margins. But rough roads and delayed repairs can add costs of their own. Lawmakers must weigh both sides before deciding whether a tax break is worth it. LL

Keep up with fuel prices here.