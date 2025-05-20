Fuel supply challenges continue

Fuel inventories, outages and high demand are being reported in yet another Midwestern state.

South Dakota has enacted an emergency, saying, “The return of normal supply flows to fuel terminals in South Dakota is unknown.”

Recently, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa also declared similar emergencies based on supply issues and high demand for petroleum products. Those states also cited fuel haulers having to travel further distances to meet increased demand as well as longer wait times at terminals.

Fuel waiver details

Through May 29, drivers of commercial motor vehicles and motor carriers transporting gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, jet fuel or biodiesel are providing relief from state and federal hours-of-service regulations.

Motor carriers cannot require fatigued or ill drivers to operate a motor vehicle. Drivers who inform a carrier that they need rest must be given at least 10 consecutive hours off duty before being required to return to service.

Other requirements, including controlled substances, alcohol use and testing, commercial driver’s license, financial responsibility, applicable size and weight or those not specifically mentioned in the South Dakota fuel emergency remain in full effect.

The AAA report released on Monday, May 19 said the average price in South Dakota was $3.248 per gallon of diesel. According to ProMiles.com, the Midwest’s average price per gallon of diesel was $3.364.

Fuel prices are updated daily on this Land Line resources page. LL

Read more Land Line news from your state.