Fuel prices lead trucking concerns as industry seeks relief

Fuel is the highest variable cost in trucking. Potentially surprising to many, it’s not every year that it ranks as the top concern for truckers.

More than 3,000 stakeholders across North America participated in this year’s Critical Issues in the Trucking Industry survey, conducted by the American Transportation Research Institute.

Respondents selected their top three concerns from a list of 27 industry issues and provided preferred strategies on each issue. A formula assigning weighted values to the respondents’ rankings was used to determine the final list of top concerns, according to ATRI.

The timing of the survey had to account for the fact that fuel is not only a hot button issue, but there’s ongoing activity at the government level trying to provide relief.

The highest price per gallon ever recorded by AAA was $6.527 on Sept. 22. Reports released on Wednesday, Oct. 21 show national averages still above $6 per gallon.

On Oct. 5, a federal order allowed for the expanded use of red-dyed diesel, typically limited to off-road use because of its tax-free status. The Internal Revenue Service followed with its announcement that it will not impose penalties for the duration of the federal order, set to expire at the end of 2026.

Before, in between and after those federal orders, some states have taken measures to clear up lingering trucking requirements, tax and otherwise.

Updated fuel prices and a fuel surcharge calculator are available at LandLine.Media.

The ATRI study reflected all of this, with respondents ranking fuel prices as the top concern facing the industry.

This was only the fourth time in 22 years (2005, 2008, 2022, 2026) that fuel prices were ranked as the top issue by respondents to this survey.

2026 was the first time that truck drivers specifically ranked fuel prices as their top concern.

“As one of the industry’s largest cost centers, when diesel prices rise, motor carriers’ costs increase immediately, putting pressure on profit margins across all fleets, but particularly for small- to mid-size fleets,” ATRI said.

Approximately 65% of the respondents who listed fuel prices as the top concern supported action at the federal level to address supply issues and minimize price fluctuations.

Research factors, such as geopolitical events, and quantifying the impact of alternative and renewable fuel sources received only 17% and 6%, respectively, from respondents as best approaches.

Diesel emission regulations were also among the top 10 concerns, ranking eighth.

Other concerns in the top five behind diesel prices were lawsuit abuse reform, compliance safety accountability, insurance cost/availability and driver shortage.

Truck parking did not rank among the top 10 for the first time since 2012.

The full survey is available on the ATRI website. LL