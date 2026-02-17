Fuel issues persist, more relief needed

Since late 2025, the fuel supply chain in numerous Northeastern and Midwestern states has experienced substantial disruptions.

Refinery outages and severe winter weather factored heavily into these ongoing issues.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration provided regulatory relief for the affected areas initially on Dec. 12, 2025.

In January 2026, FMCSA extended that order and has done so again as of Saturday, Feb. 14.

Fuel haulers are now granted relief from maximum driving time through Feb. 28 in 21 states under FMCSA’s two regional orders.

That relief applies to the transportation of heating fuel, including propane, natural gas, and heating oil.

The origin of the trip does not matter as long as the carrier or driver provides direct assistance to the affected area.

Direct assistance terminates when a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide services that are not in support of emergency relief efforts, the FMCSA declaration said.

Fuel prices are updated daily on this Land Line resources page.

Maine has also enacted an emergency declaration that is effective through Feb. 28.

This energy emergency was issued because increased heating demand has created delivery backlogs for fuel crews statewide, Maine officials said.

Additionally, rail deliveries of propane have been disrupted by cold weather.

The Maine emergency allows heating fuel delivery crews to operate outside standard hours-of-service limitations.

Drivers operating under the Maine order must carry a copy of the order as proof of their direct emergency service.

Emergency rule

FMCSA published a notice of proposed rulemaking on Jan. 9 to extend the length of emergency relief automatically triggered by a declaration of emergency from 14 days to 30 days.

This proposal followed petitions for reconsideration of a final rule published in October 2023 that limited automatic relief to 14 days.

“In our experience, the current 30-day period provides sufficient time to deliver emergency assistance without negatively impacting safety,” OOIDA wrote in 2023. “We are unclear on exactly why FMCSA is proposing these regulatory changes at this time.”

Comments on the rule change will be accepted through March 10. LL

