Fuel emergency ongoing

A release of large quantities of petroleum products, including fuel, continues to effect Louisiana and the surrounding region.

In September, the Louisiana State Police issued an emergency declaration following an explosion and fire at a chemical manufacturing plant in Roseland, La. An executive order was signed by officials on Oct. 10, following the release of thousands of gallons of petroleum products.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended that emergency through Nov. 28, saying that “emergency conditions have not abated.”

Under the order, motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance are granted relief from maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles. Relief applies regardless of the origin of the trip as long as the commercial motor vehicle is aiding emergency efforts in Louisiana.

The Environmental Protection Agency is leading the response and containment effort in the affected area, including the Tangipahoa River.

Stabilizing and preventing additional waste release is the focus of the 24/7 clean-up efforts, according to the EPA.

On Monday, Oct. 20, the agency said more than 11 million gallons of waste had been recovered.

The EPA advised anyone experiencing health effects related to the incident to contact a medical provider.

The latest fuel prices are available on this Land Line resources page.

In its most recent fuel report, ProMiles.com said the average price per gallon in the Gulf Coast region was $3.235, while the average price per gallon in Louisiana was $3.26.

AAA listed a per gallon diesel price of $3.234 on Monday, Oct. 20.

The Energy Information Administration underlined uncertainties surrounding fuel markets despite positive indicators in its October short-term energy outlook.

EIA forecasted a national average diesel price per gallon of $3.75 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $3.49 per gallon by the first quarter of 2026. LL

