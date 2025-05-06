Fuel emergency issued in Nebraska

May 6, 2025

Land Line Staff

Fuel shortages because of high demand for petroleum products have created emergencies in multiple states in recent weeks, including Nebraska.

Commercial motor vehicles and motor carriers are transporting fuel from further distances and waiting longer at terminals in order to meet needs, the emergency declaration said.

The fuel emergency in Nebraska temporarily waives maximum driving time for vehicles hauling gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel into or within the state.

This relief remains in effect through May 15.

Kansas recently declared a similar fuel emergency, effective through May 13, noting neighboring states were also experiencing fuel supply issues.

Those operating under the declaration must do so under the following guidelines:

  • No motor carrier shall require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle.
  • Drivers who notify a motor carrier they need rest must be given 10 consecutive hours off duty before returning to service.
  • Drivers operating under the order must carry a copy of the declaration as evidence of their direct support.

Declaration of this fuel emergency does not trigger the state’s transportation network company dynamic pricing prohibition.

Fuel prices

The most recent weekly diesel and gasoline update from the Energy Information Administration, released on Monday, May 5, showed a national average diesel price per gallon of $3.497.

Within the Midwest region, EIA reported the average price per gallon of diesel was $3.432, a 2.4-cent drop from the previous week.

AAA reported a diesel average of $3.29 per gallon on Tuesday, May 6 in Nebraska. LL

