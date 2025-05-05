Fuel emergency declared

Fuel supply is of concern in Kansas, with state officials declaring an emergency that remains in effect through May 13.

“Areas within Kansas and surrounding states are experiencing a fuel shortage causing long lines at fuel terminals thereby causing a disruption in supply delivery and a need for drivers to increase the number of hours of service to deliver product,” the state declaration stated.

The fuel emergency covers 105 counties in Kansas, providing relief from 49 CFR 395.3 and 395.5 for vehicles transporting fuel.

Fuel True, a Topeka, Kan.-based organization representing the independent energy marketing industry in the state, said unfortunate circumstances have produced unparalleled challenges.

“Stress testing on the pipeline, the conversion to summer blends, downtime at refineries due to maintenance and increased demand due to agricultural planting and warmer weather for drivers have all coincided to produce a tempest across our region,” Fuel True said in a statement.

Fuel prices are updated daily on this Land Line resources page.

According to AAA, the average diesel price per gallon in Kansas was $3.272 on Friday, May 2, while the national average was $3.557. Kansas City, Kan., and Lawrence, Kan., reported the highest average prices per gallon compared to other metropolitan regions in the state.

Gov. Laura Kelly told Sunflower State Radio the declaration is intended to alleviate delays in getting fuel to the end user.

“This is not just a Kansas issue; our neighboring states are experiencing the same delays,” Kelly said.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol acknowledges the governor’s proclamation and will ensure enforcement efforts concerning commercial motor vehicles are consistent with these developments,” Col. Erik Smith, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, said in the state radio report.

All other applicable state and federal regulations remain in full effect. LL

