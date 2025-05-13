Fuel demand remains high in the Midwest

Fuel emergencies have been numerous across the Midwest in recent weeks, with Iowa the latest state to issue a proclamation.

The Iowa order temporarily suspends hours-of-service regulations for fuel haulers delivering diesel, gasoline or gasoline blends, ethanol and biodiesel into or within the state through May 23.

“Multiple states including Iowa are experiencing fuel shortages due to high demand for petroleum products,” the declaration enacted on Monday, May 12 said. “Commercial motor vehicles and motor carriers are transporting fuel from further distances and waiting longer at terminals in order to meet needs.”

Fuel emergency declarations were recently issued in Nebraska and Kansas, as well, where state officials also cited shortages and high demand.

The latest fuel prices can be found on this Land Line resources page.

The exemption in Iowa pertains to state roads. Drivers and motor carriers are not required to carry a copy of the fuel emergency.

Fuel emergency guidelines

Ill or fatigued drivers should not be allowed or required to operate a motor vehicle. Drivers who inform a carrier they need rest must be given 10 consecutive hours off-duty before returning to service.

A commercial motor carrier operating under this order must give drivers at least 34 consecutive hours off when they have been on duty for more than 70 hours during any eight consecutive days.

Motor carriers with an out-of-service order in effect may not take advantage of the relief provided by this declaration.

When drivers have been relieved of all duty and responsibility providing direct assistance to the emergency effort, their 60/70 hour clock will start at zero if they have had at least 34 consecutive hours off duty.

Fuel prices

Reports released on Tuesday, May 13 showed national diesel averages per gallon of $3.479 and $3.528, according to ProMiles.com and AAA.

The weekly EIA report released Monday, May 12 noted the average diesel price per gallon in the Midwest region was $3.416. LL

Read more Land Line news by state.