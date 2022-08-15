Friendly faces at Great Salt Lake Truck Show

August 15, 2022

Chuck Robinson

|

Resting up now in Huntington, Ore., over the weekend Marty Ellis had a lot of people stop by the OOIDA tour trailer. He got to see some familiar faces and some nice-looking trucks too.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are scheduled through Tuesday, Aug. 16, to be at the TA Travel Center at Huntington, Ore. That is Exit 353 from I-84.

There is parking for 150 tractor-trailers there.

Great Salt Lake Truck Show

Over the weekend, Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer were at the 33rd annual Great Salt Lake Truck Show in Lehi, Utah.

All of the proceeds from the show benefited the National Kidney Foundation of Utah and Idaho, and helps to send children and adults with kidney diseases and their families to “Kidney Kamp” in the local mountains for free.

OOIDA Board Member Doug Smith helped greet people at the OOIDA tour trailer.

OOIDA Board Member Doug Smith snaps a group selfie in the OOIDA tour trailer (Photo by Marty Ellis)
OOIDA Board Member Doug Smith snaps a group selfie in the OOIDA tour trailer (Photo by Marty Ellis)

Thanks to a broken exhaust pipe on The Spirit’s generator, he got to visit Smith’s shop in West Bountiful, Utah, where they were able to make repairs. West Bountiful is 40 miles north of Lehi, where the truck show was staged.

OOIDA tour truck generator repairs at Doug Smith's shop in West Bountiful, Utah

Another friendly face Ellis saw was the mug of Jon Osburn, who preceded Ellis as driver of the OOIDA tour trailer.

Marty Ellis (left) and Jon Osburn.
Marty Ellis (left) and Jon Osburn.

 

Ellis also got to see event organizer Sunny Wallace, daughter of event founder Jeff England, owner of Salt Lake City-based Pride Transport.

“We fund a camping experience for these kids that are experiencing this and their families, who don’t have a lot of opportunity to do those kind of things. They’re stuck going to kidney dialysis, if you will, and being in a hospital setting most of the time because they’re sick,” England said in a YouTube video about the show.

There were 110 trucks at the 2022 show.

Sunny Wallace, Great Salt Lake Truck Show
Sunny Wallace is chief organizer of the Great Salt Lake Truck Show. It was founded by her father, Jeff England. (Photo by Marty Ellis)

Ellis found time to snap a few photos of the trucks in attendance.

Great Salt Lake Truck Show 2022

 

Stop by when you see The Spirit

After Huntington, Ellis heads to Jubitz Truck Stop in Portland, Ore., on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 18-19, and then heads to GeeCee’s in Toledo, Wash.,

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Ellis regularly discusses things he sees on the road or hears from truck drivers on Friday broadcasts of Land Line Now.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

TravelCenters

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

AB5

Oregon

AB5 protests end for now – what’s next?

AB5 protests at the Port of Oakland came to end today, but the issues behind them remain. So what’s next? OOIDA’s Bryce Mongeon explains.

By Mark Reddig | July 25

Marty Ellis d rives The Spirit, the OOIDA tour trailer

OOIDA

Great Salt Lake Truck Show is the next stop for The Spirit

Marty Ellis pulls the OOIDA tour trailer to the Great Salt Lake Truck Show near Salt Lake City through Saturday, and then to Huntington, Ore.

By Chuck Robinson | August 11

Form 2290, Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax due Aug. 31

OOIDA

Form 2290, Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax due Aug. 31

For most big trucks, Form 2290 must be filed and the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax paid by Aug. 31. Here’s the low-down. OOIDA can help, too.

By Land Line Staff | August 11

What’s happening with AB5? The OOIDA Foundation explains

OOIDA

What’s happening with AB5? The OOIDA Foundation explains

What’s going on with AB5? The OOIDA Foundation delivers the latest news on the California law in a brief video.

By Mark Schremmer | August 11