Freightliner recall warns of fuel leaks, engine stalls

Daimler Truck North America is recalling a few thousand Freightliner trucks and chassis after discovering an issue with Cummins engines.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, model year 2023 Freightliner 108SD and 2022-25 Business Class M2 trucks are affected by the recall. Various Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis models are also included.

Freightliner trucks and chassis being recalled are equipped with a Cummins L9 engine. Those engines may have a remote fuel filter hose that separates from the fitting. That can cause a fuel leak and an engine stall. A fuel leak increases the chances of a fire, while a stalled engine can increase the chance of a crash.

Truck owners may be able to detect if their Freightliner has the defect if someone around the truck sees or smells signs of a fuel leak.

A warning light may come on indicating a low fuel pressure fault FC559.

No warranty claims or injuries related to the defect have been reported. Daimler Truck estimates only 3% of the recall population is affected.

Daimler Truck’s recall stems from a Cummins recall issued in September. That recall affected nearly 40,000 L9 diesel engines. According to a recall report, Daimler Truck and Paccar were among the manufacturers that purchased some of those engines. Paccar has not issued a similar recall as of mid-October.

For this recall, Cummins will replace the fuel hoses for free. Notification letters to owners of affected Freightliner trucks will be sent out around Nov. 20.

Questions about this recall can be directed to Daimler Truck customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number F1042. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V660. Truck owners can also call Cummins’ customer service at 800-286-6467. LL

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