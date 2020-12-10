Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 1,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks for an issue dealing with the clutch assembly.

Specifically, DTNA is recalling certain 2021 Freightliner Cascadia trucks.

Affected trucks have a clutch flange that may break due to the heat treating and stamping process, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

If flange failure occurs, loose parts may fall into the clutch pressure plate assembly, resulting in clutch disengagement, and increasing the risk of a crash.

DTNA will contact owners of affected Freightliner Cascadia trucks. Dealers will replace the clutch for free. DTNA will begin the recall on Jan. 28. For questions, contact DTNA customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-869. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-742.

This is the second clutch assembly-related recall from DTNA in the past month. In November, nearly 7,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks of various models were recalled due to possible failure of an internal component within the clutch assembly. LL