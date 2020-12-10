More than 1,000 Cascadia trucks recalled for clutch assembly issue

December 10, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 1,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks for an issue dealing with the clutch assembly.

Specifically, DTNA is recalling certain 2021 Freightliner Cascadia trucks.

Affected trucks have a clutch flange that may break due to the heat treating and stamping process, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

If flange failure occurs, loose parts may fall into the clutch pressure plate assembly, resulting in clutch disengagement, and increasing the risk of a crash.

DTNA will contact owners of affected Freightliner Cascadia trucks. Dealers will replace the clutch for free. DTNA will begin the recall on Jan. 28. For questions, contact DTNA customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-869. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-742.

This is the second clutch assembly-related recall from DTNA in the past month. In November, nearly 7,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks of various models were recalled due to possible failure of an internal component within the clutch assembly. LL

TravelCenters

Related News

Volvo VNR Electric

Equipment

Volvo launches VNR Electric model in the U.S., Canada

Volvo Trucks North America’s new VNR Electric has a range of 150 miles and charges up to 80% within 70 minutes, says Land Line’s Tom Berg.

By Tom Berg | December 04

2021 International HX

Equipment

International next-gen HX has more comfort, strength

The new International HX is built for heavy construction work. The truck maker is looking to grab more of the vocational-truck market.

By Tom Berg | November 20

Recall: Freightliner, Western star

Equipment

Thousands of Freightliner/Western Star trucks recalled for clutch assembly issue

A Daimler Trucks recall over a clutch assembly issue affects thousands of Freightliner and Western Star trucks of various models.

By Tyson Fisher | November 13

Western Star, Freightliner recall

Equipment

Western Star and Freightliner trucks recalled over steer axle issue

More than 1,400 Freightliner and Western Star trucks are being recalled after an issue with the steer axle was found, according to NHTSA.

By Land Line Staff | November 11