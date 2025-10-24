Freight route wrecked: Oversize load takes out I-90 overpass

Transportation officials expect travel along Interstate 90 in Washington state to be disrupted for some time.

According to an emergency in Kittitas County declared by Gov. Bob Ferguson, I-90 is the state’s primary east-west highway.

This order expedites the state’s process for seeking federal funds for repairs to a bridge over the interstate.

The issue: An oversize load hit the Bullfrog Road overpass at Exit 80 near Cle Elum, Wash., on Tuesday, Oct. 21, resulting in damage significant enough to close the overpass as well as the westbound lanes of I-90.

Costs to repair the bridge could exceed $8 million, the Washington State secretary of transportation said.

UPDATE #2: An emergency contractor will demolish the damaged Bullfrog Road overpass beginning Oct. 23. One lane of EB I-90 will be closed during demo from 6 p.m. Oct. 23 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25. WB I-90 expected to reopen early next week. Traffic is detoured at Exit 80. https://t.co/BqiJVichoa pic.twitter.com/Hvxos5QHwT — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) October 23, 2025

Travel conditions are available 24/7 on this Land Line resources page.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge engineers have inspected the damage, and demolition is underway.

The overpass over westbound I-90 is being removed to allow those lanes to reopen to traffic until construction on a new overpass begins, WSDOT said. The overpass over eastbound I-90 is unaffected.

However, during demolition, one eastbound lane of I-90 will also be closed. Weather permitting, WSDOT expects demolition to be completed on Saturday, Oct. 25.

As of the latest update, state transportation officials said drivers on Bullfrog Road do not have access to the westbound I-90 on-ramp. Eastbound I-90 drivers destined for the Sucandia/Roslyn area need to utilize Exit 85 to state Route 903. Drivers on westbound I-90 trying to access south Bullfrog Road and Leisure Land will detour to Exit 78 and travel east on I-90 to Exit 80.

WSDOT said updates throughout the construction process will be available on its website. LL

More Land Line coverage of Washington state news.