Free registration for MATS ends Feb. 25

The 2020 Mid-America Trucking Show features more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space, educational seminars and entertainment. Even better, all of it is free as long you register by Feb. 25.

MATS will be March 26-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. You can register for the show here. After Feb. 25, registration will cost $10.

If you register before Feb. 25, a badge will be mailed to your address. After Feb. 25, you will have to wait in line for your badge to be printed. If you preregister, be sure to print out your registration confirmation and bring it with you to the show to exchange for your badge.

Your badge is good for all three days of the show. Children under the age of 14 are not required to register and will not need a badge.

Educational seminars

On Thursday, March 26, OOIDA will provide a members-only government roundtable discussion. The seminar will be from 10-11 a.m. in room C-104 for members only. It will be hosted by members of OOIDA’s government affairs team, as well as OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

One of the topics to be included in the discussion is the EPA’s Cleaner Trucks Initiative as OOIDA has fielded lots of questions and concerns about the proposal. A representative of EPA will serve as a special guest at the roundtable to answer questions.

On Friday, March 27, OOIDA will host a Shift Into Success program from 3-4 p.m. in room B-104. The one-hour class, which will be taught by Pugh and Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation, will focus on how to develop a business plan. The class is free and open to everyone.

MATS also will be offering several seminars involving the FMCSA.

On Thursday, March 26, FMCSA acting Administrator Jim Mullen will present an FMCSA Hot Topics seminar from 3-4 p.m. in room B-104. The seminar will discuss FMCSA’s latest actions to promote safety and reduce burdens on the commercial motor vehicle industry.

FMCSA’s Joe DeLorenzo also will present FMCSA Hot Topics seminars from 10-11 a.m. on Friday March 27 and from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. Both seminars, which will go over what drivers should expect from the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse, hours-of-service reform, ELDs, and the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners, will be in room B-104.

MATS concert

The annual MATS concert will be headlined by Jayne Denham and Larry Fleet.

The show will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27 at Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville, Ky. Fourth Street Live is a 350,000-square foot entertainment and retail complex located on Fourth Street between Liberty and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Traditionally, the MATS’ concert had been at the Kentucky Expo Center’s Freedom Hall.

Shuttles will be available at the Expo Center to transport attendees to Fourth Street Live and back, courtesy of Howe’s Lubricator. The shuttles will pick up attendees beginning at 6 p.m. in front of Freedom Hall and will run every 30 minutes until midnight.

A MATS attendee badge will serve as a ticket for the concert, which is presented by Mobil Delvac.