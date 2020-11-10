Many restaurants are offering Veterans Day specials to active-duty military personnel and veterans. Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Here are some of the free meals available to them.

Truck stops

TA & Petro

TravelCenters of America Inc. offers all active-duty military, veterans and reservists a complimentary meal on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at participating quick-service restaurants and at Country Pride and Iron Skillet locations nationwide.

Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering. Proof of service includes: U.S. uniformed services ID card, current leave and earnings statement, veterans organization membership card, photograph in uniform, DD214 form, a citation or commendation. Click here for details.

Pilot Co.

Pilot Co. is celebrating Veterans Day with a weeklong offer for all U.S. military veterans. From Nov. 9-15, all veterans are invited to enjoy a free Pilot Coffee of any size and one free breakfast offering, such as the French toast sausage, egg and cheese sandwich. The Veterans Day Breakfast Combo offer is available through the Pilot Flying J app and is redeemable at participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

Restaurants you may find near truck stops

Bob Evans Restaurants

At Bob Evans Restaurants, Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day. Dine-in only, beverage not included. Show proof of military service. Click here for details.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will serve a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. The offer is good for dine-in and takeout.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering current and former military members a Free Build Your Own Grand Slam meal on Veterans Day from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts offers a free doughnut to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

Golden Corral

Through the month of November, active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage. The promotional card can be used Monday through Thursday after 11 a.m. through May 31, 2021. Limit one free meal per person while supplies last.

Quaker Steak and Lube

Quaker Steak and Lube restaurants offer veterans a free meal (up to $15) and a free nonalcoholic drink on Veterans Day at participating restaurants.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers in their stores’ parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day. Veterans and active military can redeem the dinner vouchers when they dine in-store until June of next year. Call your local Texas Roadhouse for details. LL

Don’t forget to tune in to Land Line Now’s Truckers for Troops fundraising campaign to benefit U.S. military veterans.