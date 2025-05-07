Fourth state takes action to address license plate flippers

The list of states to take action to address concerns about number plate flipping devices, or license plate flippers, is growing.

The mechanisms are described as a manual, electric or mechanical device that is installed on a motor vehicle for purposes such as avoiding tolls, reckless driving or even more nefarious criminal activity.

Vehicles equipped with the device permit the operator to switch between license plates and hide the vehicle registration from being visible.

Tennessee

A new Tennessee law adds to a one-year-old law covering license plate flippers.

Since July 1, 2024, Tennessee has banned the manufacture, purchase, sale or possession of license plate flippers. Offenders face up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

The state defines a license plate flipper as a manual, electronic or mechanical device designed or adapted to be installed on a motor vehicle to alternate between multiple plates or hide a license plate from view by flipping the plate to conceal the license number.

This spring, Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a rule revision to allow for law enforcement to seize or impound a vehicle with a flipping device, under certain circumstances.

Already in effect, the new rule states that the owner or operator of an affected vehicle, if present, must be given the opportunity to remove the license plate flipper “if it can be removed safely.” Otherwise, the vehicle could be seized or impounded.

Law enforcement is permitted to seize the removed device as contraband.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania was the first state this year to act on the use of license plate flippers. The new rule forbids use of the devices.

The commonwealth is the fourth state to take action to outlaw use of the devices that can be found online for a few hundred dollars. Tennessee, Texas and Washington are the others.

Keystone State law makes it illegal to possess, operate a vehicle with, purchase, install, possess for the purpose of installation, manufacture, sell or offer to sell or distribute a license plate flipper. Violators face up to $2,000 fines.

Rep. Greg Scott, D-Montgomery, said the new rule represents an important move toward accountability on state roadways.

“License plates are vital for vehicle identification, and it’s crucial that our laws clearly prohibit the use of license plate flipping devices, which allow drivers to evade identification,” Scott previously stated in prepared remarks.

Florida

A bill headed to the Florida governor’s desk would go a step further to punish anyone with a license plate flipper.

Rep. Doug Bankson, R-Lake Mary, said something needs to be done in the state to address use of the devices. From 2022 to 2023, he told the House Judiciary Committee there was a 150% increase in the state in covering or obscuring registration plates to avoid detection.

Unanimously approved by House and Senate lawmakers, H253 would make it a misdemeanor to manufacture, purchase, possess, sell or distribute a license plate obscuring device. Violators would face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

A person who commits a crime, such as evading a toll, while using a license plate flipper would face a third-degree felony charge. Punishment would be up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

The bill defines a flipper as “a manual, electronic or mechanical device designed or adapted to be installed on a motor vehicle” to switch between two or more license plates, to hide a license plate from view or to cover, obscure or otherwise interfere with the visibility or detail on the license plate.

Illinois

The Illinois Senate unanimously approved a bill that would prohibit license plate flippers in the state.

Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, said everyone needs to play by the same rules of the road.

“Many drivers are using plate flippers to avoid tolls and police, evading the consequences of their actions on our roadways,” Stadelman said. “Banning flipper devices is a crucial step toward keeping our roads safe and holding drivers accountable.”

“Devices like flippers allow drivers to evade tolls and law enforcement, creating unfair and unsafe road conditions for everyone,” Stadelman said. “This measure reinforces the importance of accountability on our roads by making it clear these devices are illegal.

SB1883 clarifies that the use of tape or flippers on any registration plate and any other evidence of registration issued by the state is illegal.

The bill has since passed through a House committee and moved to the chamber floor. Passage would clear the way for SB1883 to move to the governor.

Delaware

In Delaware, one bill continues to move forward to make it illegal to manufacture, sell, offer to sell, purchase, possess, install, operate a vehicle with or otherwise distribute a number plate flipping device.

House lawmakers voted this spring to advance a bill that defines a license plate flipper as “a manual, electric or mechanical device designed or adapted to be installed on a motor vehicle” to switch between license plates or to hide a license plate from view.

First-time offenders would face between 30 days and 90 days behind bars and/or fines between $50 and $200. Repeat offenders would face between 90 days and six months imprisonment and/or fines between $100 and $300.

The Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee recently held a hearing on the bill – HB26.

Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Pine Creek, told the committee use of flipping devices to avoid detection is “getting out of hand.” He said the increased use of the devices necessitates the new rule.

“This legislation comes from the Delaware State Police. These devices make it more difficult to track vehicles that were involved in incidents or violations,” Walsh testified.

While not addressed in the bill, Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos, D-Newport, said the state would be well served to also address other methods that drivers use to conceal their registration plate numbers.

“I see that as much of a concern, especially as we are moving toward more camera-based enforcement,” Mantzavinos said.

The committee voted to move forward the bill in the chamber.

California

Concern about license plate flippers has resulted in a bill introduced in the California Legislature.

Since 2008, it has been illegal in the state to use a license plate cover or flipper. Despite the rule, Assembly member Catherine Stefani, D-San Francisco, said the devices remain widely available online and through retail stores across the state.

Her Assembly bill is intended to close the loophole to existing law.

AB1085 would explicitly ban tinted, shaded and flipper-style plate covers.

Fines of $10,000, after penalty assessments added by a court, would be permitted for anyone caught manufacturing or selling the devices.

Stefani said the devices undermine public safety and cost the state millions in lost transportation revenue.

“This bill ensures that enforcement can keep pace with technology designed to deceive,” she said.

New Jersey

New Jersey also has legislation to address the use of license plate flippers.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported the agency lost about $40 million in toll revenue in one year due to obscured or missing license plates.

A3751 is intended to clamp down on toll evasion with the use of license plate flippers. The bill would ban the devices and increase penalties for their use.

Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, said her bill would crack down on those who try to avoid paying tolls through unlawful means.

She added that it is also a public safety concern, “as it makes it more difficult to track or identify drivers involved in accidents or unlawful activities, which can compromise the safety of others and hinder law enforcement efforts.”

A license plate flipper is defined in the bill as any device or technology that enables a registration plate to be changed to another registration plate with different identification marks, either manually or electronically.

New Jersey law states that a person convicted of displaying a fictitious number on a motor vehicle registration plate is subject to a fine of up to $500 or 60 days in jail.

A3751 would increase the fine to a maximum of $750 and/or up to 60 days behind bars. If the offense is committed during or to aid in a crime, offense or another violation, an offender would face a fine of up to $1,500 and/or up to 90 days in jail. LL

