Fourth of July week creates optimal conditions for cargo theft

With Independence Day on the horizon, cargo theft is expected to spike during the holiday week.

Each year, CargoNet – a Jersey City-based logistics security firm – analyzes theft data from incidents occurring between July 1-7 for the previous five years. According to the company, there is a “significantly increased cargo theft risk” over the holiday week, due in large part to extended closures at shipping and receiving facilities.

“The July 4th holiday period consistently presents one of the highest-risk windows for cargo theft due to extended facility closures and reduced security presence,” Keith Lewis, Vice President of Operations at CargoNet, said in a statement. “With theft rates nearly tripling over the past decade, logistics companies must prioritize enhanced security measures during holiday periods to protect their assets and maintain supply chain integrity.”

Data from CargoNet’s analysis showed July 1 and July 3 to be the highest-risk days over the holiday week, with thefts typically occurring ahead of long holiday closures. Because of this, the theft goes unnoticed until after the long weekend, making recovery efforts more difficult.

Cargo theft numbers have seen a historic rise over the past five years, and the holidays are no exception. Between 2013-2022, CargoNet averaged four thefts reported per day. In 2023, that number jumped to eight per day, 10 per day in 2024, and this year has increased to 11 per day.

Over the holiday week, CargoNet said crooks prefer direct cargo and vehicle theft over sophisticated fraud schemes, “indicating thieves favor direct action during vulnerable periods.” The company said that current theft trends show thieves are focusing on non-alcoholic beverages, vehicle accessories (especially tires and automotive parts), computer electronics and major appliances.

“The data highlights the need for enhanced security protocols during holiday periods when normal business operations are disrupted,” CargoNet said. “Companies should implement additional safeguards, including increased facility monitoring, enhanced driver communication protocols, and coordinated security measures with law enforcement partners.”

When it comes to where cargo theft is most prevalent over the Independence Day week, the usual suspects – California, Illinois and Texas – remain the most targeted states. The company noted that companies in Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County in California; Dallas County, Texas; Cook County, Ill.; and Shelby County, Tenn. were at the highest risk. LL