Four sentenced for cargo theft operation that netted $1.7 million in stolen goods

Four members of a cargo theft ring responsible for over $1.7 million in stolen shipments will be serving a combined 14 years behind bars for their crimes.

On Wednesday, June 26, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced the sentencing of Yunior Hernandez aka “Yunior Hernandez Guzman,” Roberto Quesada Lopez, Carlos Alberto Valdes, and Yubani Millares Vera for their roles in a string of cargo thefts throughout the Southeastern United States.

“Thefts of interstate shipments disrupt the production and delivery of needed goods and result in detrimental financial impact on businesses, consumers, and the U.S. economy generally,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “The sentencing of these defendants is an example of our office’s commitment to prosecute these criminals as well as a warning to others that these offenses are an investigative priority for our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.”

According to court documents, the four men operated the cargo theft ring throughout 2019. The thefts occurred in three different states, with the stolen goods transported and sold in Florida.

On top of sentencing for the crimes themselves, the four-man crew also plead guilty to conspiring to commit the thefts. The sentences handed down included:

Yunior Hernandez, two years, nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $880,857.43 in restitution.

Carlos Alberto Valdes, three years, 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $1,543,890.60 in restitution.

Roberto Quesada Lopez, two years, six months in prison and ordered to pay $1,229,888.32 in restitution.

Yubani Millares Vera, five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay at least $1,760,479.12 in restitution.

Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said it took a collaborative effort to track and apprehend the thieves.

“The FBI takes cargo theft very seriously, due to the significant impact it has on the United States economy, and the potential for stolen goods to be used to fund other criminal organizations,” Farley said. “This theft conspiracy did not stop at our state border, and neither did our investigation. Thanks to our partnership with Miami agencies, we tracked these thieves across the entire southeast, and now they will be held accountable for their crimes.”

Cargo theft rates have continued to climb over the past year. After reporting a nearly 60% increase from the year prior in 2023, CargoNet – a Jersey City, N.J.-based data- and information-sharing company that works with motor carriers and law enforcement to combat cargo theft – said that theft incidents had reached “new heights” in the first quarter of 2024. LL