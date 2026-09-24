Former VP faces prison time for lying about dumping hazardous waste

A New York man is facing jail time for knowingly lying to EPA investigators about his company’s involvement in dumping hazardous materials.

In December 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency executed a search warrant at the distribution center for Regional Logistics Group LLC in Niagara Falls in response to a tip from a community member who claimed a large quantity of hand sanitizer had been dumped outside the warehouse.

During its search, the EPA uncovered a pile of expired hand sanitizer that had been dumped on the property measuring 73 feet long by 24 feet wide and standing 5 feet tall. Samples collected by the EPA determined the hand sanitizer to be ignitable, categorizing the mess as “hazardous waste”.

During the search, the agency called Michael Hale, then Vice President of the company, to ask how the pile of discarded hand sanitizer got on the property. Investigators say Hale told them he had no idea how it got there or when the hand sanitizer was brought to the business. It turns out that wasn’t the case.

According to court documents, Hale knew both that the hazardous waste had been dumped at the site and that it had arrived at the business between January and May of 2022.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of New York announced that Hale, 65, had pleaded guilty to making a materially false statement.

In the plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending up to six months in prison, fines up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release. Hale is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 22, 2026. LL