Former U.S. DOT employee pleads guilty to extortion

January 19, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

A former border investigator for the U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has pleaded guilty to extorting a company he was auditing for the government.

Patrick Gorena, 54, of Lyford, Texas, was a border investigator for U.S. DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. He conducted compliance audits of trucking companies for safety violations.

Gorena, as part of pleading guilty, admitted that when auditing a trucking company as an FMCSA employee he solicited and collected a fee for not reporting safety violations, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. The trucking company was not identified.

The violations would have exposed the company to potential fines and the loss of its U.S. DOT license. Gorena demanded $3,500, but he wound up accepting $2,000 from an undercover law enforcement officer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement.

Sentencing is scheduled for April. 18. Gorena faces up to 20 years in prison. He was allowed to remain on bond pending the sentencing hearing. Gorena was indicted in November.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of the Inspector General and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Hanes is prosecuting the case with trial attorney Lauren Castaldi of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section. LL

Other court cases covered by LandLine.Media:

PrePass

Related News

truck insurance

Texas

Insurance and taxes: it doesn’t need to be so painful

Shopping for insurance and doing your taxes will never top the list of “fun things to do” – but it doesn’t need to be quite so painful.

By Scott Thompson | January 03

California on U.S. map. Graphic by Eclipse Digital

Crime & Courts

OOIDA refiles motion for injunction against AB5

The owner of a Texas motor carrier says his company stopped operating in California because of the state’s worker classification law, AB5.

By Mark Schremmer | January 17

Marijuana joints, blunts. Image by roxxyphotos

Crime & Courts

Trucker’s drug conviction raises questions about CDL holders and marijuana use

A recent court decision highlights some truckers’ confusion about marijuana laws. Here’s what pro drivers need to know about cannabis use.

By Ryan Witkowski | January 17

Werner truck door. Photo by Marty Ellis

Crime & Courts

Eleven-year-old Werner wage lawsuit dismissed

A Werner class action wage lawsuit dealing with student drivers that has been around for longer than a decade has been dismissed.

By Tyson Fisher | January 17