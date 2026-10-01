Former trucking owner charged in $105M investment fraud scheme

Hundreds of investors were duped out of more than $105 million as part of a fraud scheme orchestrated by the former owner of a trucking business, according to the National Fraud Enforcement Division.

The NFED was established in April 2026 by the U.S. Department of Justice. Its purpose is to investigate and prosecute individuals who commit fraud.

Following an investigation by the FBI and DOJ Fraud Division, Kristopher Lunsford, 46, of Henderson, Nev., formerly of Georgia, was indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, between December 2023 and May 2025, Lunsford and others solicited investments for his trucking business through purchasing leases for trucks.

Lunsford falsely represented that he would handle all aspects of the business, such as purchasing trucks, hiring drivers, insuring and employing the trucks while investors earned passive income, the indictment said.

Investors were told they could invest between $25,000-$40,000 per truck and receive a guaranteed weekly payout between $1,000-$1,250 from Lunsford’s trucking operation.

However, instead of paying the investors these payouts, Lunsford used approximately $75 million of new investors’ funds to pay earlier investors and spent more than $25 million on real estate, sports cars, jewelry and other luxury items and trips, according to the indictment.

The investigation found that Lunsford used $2 million of the investor funds on business-related expenses and operations.

U.S. Attorney General Gregory W. Kehoe announced that a forfeiture of the profits from the fraud scheme ($105,940,214.93) is being sought in this case.

Each of the six counts of wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, while each money laundering count can result in up to 10 years in prison.

Additionally, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a civil enforcement action against Lunsford, AKL Transport and Southern Truck Leasing. LL

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