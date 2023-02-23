Former safety manager receives probation for cargo tank conspiracy

A former safety manager for a California trucking company has been sentenced to three years of probation for a conspiracy involving the illegal repair of cargo tanks.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General announced the sentencing of Donald Cameron Spicer through a news release.

On Feb. 6, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California sentenced Spicer, a former safety manager for National Distribution Services, to 36 months of probation, a $10,000 fine, 1,000 hours of community service, and a $100 special assessment.

Spicer pleaded guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy in connection with a scheme to conduct illegal repairs on cargo tanks.

According to the Office of Inspector General, Corona, Calif.-based National Distribution Services operated as a cargo tank repair company contracted to repair hazardous material tankers. However, the company was not registered by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to perform the repairs.

One tank repair employee died and another was seriously injured.

Owner also sentenced

In November, National Distribution Services owner Carl Bradley Johansson was sentenced to 120 months of incarceration, $1.2 million in restitution, a $500 special assessment, and 60 months of supervised release.

In September 2021, Johansson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to make illegal repairs on cargo tanks – which resulted in an explosion and the death of one employee – and to defraud the U.S. Department of Transportation. Johansson also pleaded guilty to one count of welding without required certifications, one count of tax evasion, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and one count of bank fraud. This included fraudulently obtaining more than $667,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, which is funded by the CARES Act. LL