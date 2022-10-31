Former OOIDA president Al Hannah, 82, dies at home

Al Hannah, a founder and the second president of OOIDA, died Sept. 28 at age 82. After suffering many years from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Al died at the Cedar City, Utah, home he shared with his wife of 32 years, Terry Hannah.

Born May 2, 1940, in Kansas City, Mo., Alvin Del Hannah grew up in the Kansas City area. He joined the U.S. Army in 1961.

His career in trucking began like many other drivers. After serving in the army, he returned home to the Kansas City area. His truck-driving uncle stopped by on the way to Las Vegas and asked Al if he wanted to ride along. Not only did the trip result in a lifelong connection to Las Vegas, it was the beginning of a long and colorful career in trucking.

The Arab oil embargo of 1973 created punishing conditions for truck drivers. Al, Jim Johnston and a handful of other frustrated drivers were determined that the dilemma of owner-operator truckers be heard in Washington, D.C. Their activism resulted in the formation of OOIDA in 1973.

The group’s first president was J.W. Edwards. His tenure was short-lived, and Al Hannah soon replaced him as OOIDA’s president.

In the mid-1970s, he returned to Las Vegas and his trucking business, leaving the new drivers’ organization to Johnston, who became OOIDA’s third executive leader.

Hannah spent most of his remaining years involved in trucking in one way or another. He was retired from a construction management position at a U.S. test site in Nevada, where he was employed by a government contractor for 20 years.

He had five sons with his previous wife, Darlene.

On July 4, 1990, he married Terry and became stepfather to Terry’s daughter, Wendy.

Terry and Al both enjoyed road-tripping, boating and mountain living. Their marriage was full of travel adventures in their RV.

Hannah is also survived by 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. LL